Golden Nuggets: Do you have any draft crushes yet?

“To begin, Tennessee’s Byron Young isn’t young: He’s already 25. But there are also plenty of positives that should appeal to the 49ers, and those start with Young’s exemplary first step and burst. His measurables — a 250-pound frame and 4.4-second 40-yard dash — fall into the Dee Ford category, and that’s promising for a team still looking to replace Ford’s role as a speed-rushing complement to Bosa...Football Outsiders’ sackSEER metric projects Young to deliver 19.2 sacks over five NFL seasons. That’d represent solid value for a late-third-round pick, and the athleticism here suggests there’s upside beyond that. But Young projects to be a liability against the run, so drafting him would still require Jackson to make a second-year leap in terms of strength at the point of attack. Without any premium draft capital, the 49ers are more reliant on in-house improvement than ever.”

”Virginia WR Dontayvion Wicks is visiting San Francisco on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. Michigan State WR Jayden Reed is meeting with the Niners, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports. West Virginia DL Dante Stills is visiting the Niners today, per Pelissero.”

“Hodges-Tomlinson would replace the TCU cornerback void left behind by Jason Verrett, who is currently unsigned...It’s an, err, interesting selection. While he was a first-team All-American last year and tested in the 90th percentile or higher in the 40-yard dash and both the vertical and broad jumps… he’s 5-foot-7-inches tall. And 178 pounds...That’s a slot corner build, and barely. The 49ers have Samuel Womack and the just-signed Isaiah Oliver as their likely competitors at nickel. It would be a questionable selection to pick someone that small to potentially compete with them.”

“Behind Samuel and Aiyuk, the 49ers have Jauan Jennings, Ray-Ray McCloud and Danny Gray. Jennings is scheduled to be a restricted free agent next year. McCloud is more of a return specialist, and Gray did not make an impact as a rookie.”

“He also has a big leg that allows him to handle kickoffs effectively and allows him to have range beyond 50 yards. Accuracy on kicks will matter above all, but the ability to turn more kickoffs into touchbacks to take pressure of a sometimes shaky 49ers coverage unit would be welcome. It may even be a necessity as the team evaluates the kickers in this year’s draft.”

“The 2023 class of prospects is deep at defensive line, giving general manager John Lynch and the scouting department the opportunity to add talented players in later rounds.”