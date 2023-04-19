49ers Hall of Famer Dave Wilcox dies at age 80

Former 49ers outside linebacker Dave Wilcox died Wednesday at the age of 80, Wilcox, who played 11 seasons with the Niners, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2000 after waiting 21 years.

Wilcox was known was one of the greats in franchise history and was believed to be ahead of his time, specifically in coverage, where he registered 14 career interceptions during his career.

But Wilcox wasn’t limited to just a coverage player, as his nickname “The Intimidator” speaks for itself. The 49ers released a press release for Wilcox: