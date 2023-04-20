Golden Nuggets: Lotta smoke, little fire

“As it stands, the 49ers’ quarterback room is Lance and Sam Darnold. Earlier this summer, Ian Rapoport reported that Darnold is likely to be the starter between the two, and on Wednesday, reported that San Francisco has “received inquiries from several teams” about trading for Lance.”

“Usually, if a high draft pick isn’t the clear-cut starter entering his third season, there are multiple reasons, such as discontent on several different levels. But with Lance, there never has been a bad word uttered about him. His talent, work ethic, passion, leadership and everything else have been impeccable.

Still, there are questions about whether Lance can develop into a franchise quarterback. Are his timing and accuracy from the pocket at levels in which he can thrive in the 49ers’ offensive system? The injury last season is the reason nobody has a better idea at this point whether he can succeed or not.

The lack of bad reviews about Lance is another big reason why teams have reached out to the 49ers to see the price it would take to acquire him.

One high-ranking member of the 49ers organization told NBC Sports Bay Area he believed Lance would have achieved the same level of success last season that Purdy had during his impressive late stretch as the starter.

The difference: Purdy proved it, and it’s only an educated guess with Lance.”

“My favorite quote ever is, ‘Moving a man from point A to point B against his will is the greatest feeling you’ll feel,’” the tight end with the prominent Joker tattoo on his forearm has said more than once...We don’t know whether Penn State tight end Brenton Strange has ever used the same quote. But we’re certain he can appreciate it because, like Kittle, he seems to find a lot of joy in knocking would-be tackers to the ground. He does it with a gleam in his eye.

Watch his game against Auburn this past season. The Nittany Lions finished with 245 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns with Strange delivering a couple of key blocks in that contest, including on the game’s longest run. He also had a season-high 55 yards after the catch against Auburn. There’s a certain electricity about him and he relishes the rough stuff.”

“Upright runner with outstanding body composition and consecutive seasons of impressive production for the Bruins,” Lance Zierlein wrote in the player’s NFL.com draft profile. “Charbonnet is a bit of a long-strider with slightly below average foot quickness. He is much more effective when allowed to open up and build downhill momentum. He can slip tackles in the open field but lacks the first-level wiggle to get too cute. He’s inconsistent in processing defensive fronts quickly but can be a hammer into and through contact when he has a clear point of entry. Charbonnet is a talented third-down option as both a blocker and pass-catcher. He could be viewed as a Day 2 value with three-down potential.”

“It’s unrealistic to expect any Day 2 or 3 quarterbacks to become a starter. But here are five late-round quarterbacks that could potentially follow Purdy’s path from irrelevance to importance..”

“Smith caught 87 passes for 1,021 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns through 11 games in 2022 for the Rattlers. He hauled in 228 receptions for 2,893 yards with 25 receiving touchdowns. The receiver added a rushing touchdown in 2021 and tossed a touchdown pass in 2022.”

“According to Tom Pelissero, San Francisco worked out Princeton offensive lineman Henry Byrd who is “an accomplished tap dancer.”

“Johnson’s production, despite being behind one of the most elite backfield prospects in recent memory, was solid. He ran for at least 419 yards and 5 TDs in each of his four seasons at Texas. He also had decent production as a receiver, with 14 catches for 128 yards and a receiving TD in his senior season.”