67% of 49ers fans believe the team must draft an offensive tackle

We polled 49ers fans recently to get a feel for which position the team should address in the NFL Draft, which is now less than a week away. Unsurprisingly, the overwhelming answer was offensive tackle:

A question I’d be interested in seeing the answer to is whether or not fans would be content with the team packaging a pair of their third round picks and perhaps a later pick to move up in the event that an offensive tackle falls toward the middle or end of the second round.

Here’s a look at Sports Info Solutions top 10 offensive tackles last year, using their total points earned metric. I’ll also list where each player was drafted.

Jawaan Taylor - 2nd round, 3rd overall

Lane Johnson - 1st round, 4th overall

Braden Smith - UDFA

Kaleb McGary - 1st round, 31st overall

Andrew Thomas - 1st round, 4th overall

Morgan Moses - 3rd round, 2nd overall

Laremy Tunsil - 1st round, 13th overall

Taylor Moton - 2nd round, 32nd overall

Ryan Ramczyk - 1st round, 32nd overall

Penei Sewell - 1st round, 7th overall

We have six first rounders, two second rounders, a third and an undrafted free agent to go based off. Trent Williams was a first round pick. And when you keep scrolling down the list, names like Taylor Decker, Jake Matthews, Kolton Miller, and Tristan Wirfs were all first round selections.

San Francisco is betting against history if they’re hoping to find a tackle in this draft to give them high-end production outside of the second round.

There are currently six offensive tackles projected to go in the top 50 picks, and another four projected to be selected before the 49ers first pick.

Oklahoma’s Anton Harrison and Ohio State’s Dawand Jones are ideal trade-up candidates if they slip into the second round. But if the 49ers are OK with staying put, names like Nick Saldiveri out of Old Dominion or Tyler Steen from Alabama may be the closest the 49ers get to an offensive tackle capable of starting as a rookie.

Would you package multiple picks to move up for an offensive tackle?