Could Derrick Henry be on his way to the Eagles?

It’s a slow weekend, sure. That means we are talking about a rumor about the Philadelphia Eagles trying to acquire running back Derrick Henry from the Tennessee Titans.

So what does this have to do with the San Francisco 49ers? Well, considering they *lost the NFC Championship to the Eagles this year, the question might be how good Philadelphia is in 2023. And if you add Derrick Henry, to that offense—an offense where they gave Jalen Hurts a bag of money recently—that makes it pretty potent. It also makes the Eagles more difficult when the 49ers go on the road to face them in 2023.

The joke for Henry has been that he is the Titans’ offense. Everything runs through him. The problem is other teams knew that as well and when competent quarterbacks go down, defenses knew Henry would get the ball. Here’s the thing about Henry, even if you knew he was getting the ball, he’d still run through you. No matter what, he made things formidable.

Now, take that Henry running game and combine it with Jalen Hurts running around the field. Yikes. Nothing against the quarterbacks in Tennessee, but it’s safe to say Henry hasn’t had a dual threat like that in his career.

That is, of course, if this is actually happening. The source is Ninja Warrior host Akbar Gbajabiamila who shares the same agent as Henry. It sounds legit. That is until others weighed in like Mike Florio at Pro Football Talk who says it’s not happening.

Henry carries a cap number of an estimated $16 million. Per Over the Cap, the Eagles would need to do some insane wizardry to fit this in where they can keep him on the books and also have cash to pay their incoming rookie class.

So if this is being read right: the Eagles need to rebalance their cap, get some draft picks together, and then Henry becomes a reality.

And before you ask: No. The San Francisco 49ers are not going to get Henry. It’s obvious, it’s restated it just in case. They are just fine with Christian McCaffrey and have no need for Derrick Henry. McCaffrey is one of the few running backs where you can say that with absolute confidence.

What do you think? Do you see this happening? Could Henry go to the Eagles and provide fits for the 49ers this fall?