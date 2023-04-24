Projected salary numbers for each of the 49ers 11 picks in the 2023 NFL draft

With drafty week officially here, the San Francisco 49ers are currently slated to make 11 selections in the 2023 NFL draft. With many uncertainties surrounding how those picks will be used, one thing we do have a good idea of at this point is roughly how much their collective salaries are going to cost the 49ers based on their current draft slots.

Utilizing information provided by Spotrac, I put together a list of how much the contract figures are estimated to look like for each of the 49ers 11 picks, including total value, signing bonus, and the amount they will count against the 2023 salary cap during their rookie season.

Round 3, pick 99

Total value: $5,170,271

Signing bonus: $940,197

2023 Cap hit: $940,049

Round 3, pick 101

Total value: $5,170,271

Signing bonus: $940,197

2023 Cap hit: $940,049

Round 3, pick 102

Total value: $5,170,271

Signing bonus: $940,197

2023 Cap hit: $940,049

Round 5, pick 155

Total value: $4,142,921

Signing bonus: $347,921

2023 Cap hit: $791,980

Round 5, pick 164

Total value: $4,113,616

Signing bonus: $318,616

2023 Cap hit: $784,654

Round 5, pick 173

Total value: $4,063,598

Signing bonus: $268,598

2023 Cap hit: $772,149

Round 6, pick 216

Total value: $3,941,190

Signing bonus: $146,190

2023 Cap hit: $741,548

Round 7, pick 222

Total value: $3,920,418

Signing bonus: $125,418

2023 Cap hit: $736,354

Round 7, pick 247

Total value: $3,884,557

Signing bonus: $89,557

2023 Cap hit: $727,389

Round 7, pick 253

Total value: $3,880,276

Signing bonus: $85,276

2023 Cap hit: $726,319

Round 7, pick 255

Total value: $3,880,276

Signing bonus: $85,276

2023 Cap hit: $726,319

Projected total for 2023 salary cap hits for all eleven draft picks in their current slots: $8,826,859

The end of the draft almost assuredly will not signal the end of the 49ers adding rookies to their roster, as they are generally one of the more active teams in the priority free agent period that follows the conclusion of the seventh round.

Last season, the 49ers signed 14 undrafted free agents, handing out a total of $717,500 in guarantees. Six of those 14 players made the week one practice squad, and running back Jordan Mason was the only one who made the final 53-man roster. Per Spotrac, Mason had a cap hit of $708,333 during the 2022 season.