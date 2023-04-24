Projected salary numbers for each of the 49ers 11 picks in the 2023 NFL draft

With drafty week officially here, the San Francisco 49ers are currently slated to make 11 selections in the 2023 NFL draft. With many uncertainties surrounding how those picks will be used, one thing we do have a good idea of at this point is roughly how much their collective salaries are going to cost the 49ers based on their current draft slots.
Utilizing information provided by Spotrac, I put together a list of how much the contract figures are estimated to look like for each of the 49ers 11 picks, including total value, signing bonus, and the amount they will count against the 2023 salary cap during their rookie season.
Round 3, pick 99
Total value: $5,170,271
Signing bonus: $940,197
2023 Cap hit: $940,049
Round 3, pick 101
Total value: $5,170,271
Signing bonus: $940,197
2023 Cap hit: $940,049
Round 3, pick 102
Total value: $5,170,271
Signing bonus: $940,197
2023 Cap hit: $940,049
Round 5, pick 155
Total value: $4,142,921
Signing bonus: $347,921
2023 Cap hit: $791,980
Round 5, pick 164
Total value: $4,113,616
Signing bonus: $318,616
2023 Cap hit: $784,654
Round 5, pick 173
Total value: $4,063,598
Signing bonus: $268,598
2023 Cap hit: $772,149
Round 6, pick 216
Total value: $3,941,190
Signing bonus: $146,190
2023 Cap hit: $741,548
Round 7, pick 222
Total value: $3,920,418
Signing bonus: $125,418
2023 Cap hit: $736,354
Round 7, pick 247
Total value: $3,884,557
Signing bonus: $89,557
2023 Cap hit: $727,389
Round 7, pick 253
Total value: $3,880,276
Signing bonus: $85,276
2023 Cap hit: $726,319
Round 7, pick 255
Total value: $3,880,276
Signing bonus: $85,276
2023 Cap hit: $726,319
Projected total for 2023 salary cap hits for all eleven draft picks in their current slots: $8,826,859
The end of the draft almost assuredly will not signal the end of the 49ers adding rookies to their roster, as they are generally one of the more active teams in the priority free agent period that follows the conclusion of the seventh round.
Last season, the 49ers signed 14 undrafted free agents, handing out a total of $717,500 in guarantees. Six of those 14 players made the week one practice squad, and running back Jordan Mason was the only one who made the final 53-man roster. Per Spotrac, Mason had a cap hit of $708,333 during the 2022 season.
