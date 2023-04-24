Aaron Rodgers is finally out of the NFC and will not be coming to the 49ers

So much for those Aaron Rodgers to the 49ers rumors. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the New York Jets have officially traded for Aaron Rodgers. Here are the trade compensation details.

Jets receive:

Rodgers

Pick No. 15 in ‘23

Pick No. 170 in ‘23

Packers receive:

Pick No. 13’ ‘23

Pick No. 42 ‘23

Pick No. 207 in ‘23

A conditional 2nd round pick in ‘24 if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the snaps

New York swapping picks and getting to retain a first-rounder in this year’s draft is a massive victory for the Jets. But I’m sure a part of Rodgers’ salary is factored into that. If the Jets get two years out of Rodgers, then that’s another win.

The real winners are us, as we don’t have to hear any more dragged out press conferences that are sure to include off the wall conspiracy theories. Rodgers is a character, but he’s not interesting.

We’ll see how he handles the New York media. As for the Packers, they have an unproven quarterback who has been in the background for a couple of seasons, too. Can Green Bay make a run at the playoffs with Jordan Love under center?