Report: 49ers re-sign WR Willie Snead to a one-year contract

Adding veterans to your roster just before or after the NFL Draft has been a common theme for teams since I can remember. You want to not only fill your 90-man roster but get these vets in the building as your offseason program gets underway.

That was the case when the 49ers signed wide receiver Chris Conley last week. According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2, the 49ers have added another wideout. San Francisco is bringing back a familiar face in Willie Snead.

Snead managed a total of 68 snaps, with 38 of those coming on special teams. Drafted in 2014, Snead likely has to earn a roster spot by being a special teams demon, although he seems like a safe bet to once again make the practice squad.

It’s unlikely that Snead will put a dent into the 49ers salary cap, as he’d be signed for the veteran minimum. Adding Snead shouldn’t preclude the 49ers from drafting and signing a veteran in this weekend’s draft, either.