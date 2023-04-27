How to watch tonight’s NFL Draft

It would be surprising if the San Francisco 49ers were to make a pick during the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday. But just in case another team comes calling for a quarterback or wide receiver, here’s how you can watch tonight’s NFL Draft.

What channel is the draft on?

You can watch and stream the 2023 NFL Draft on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes if you have cable.

If you don’t have cable and want a streaming service for the weekend, the following services have 7-day free trial periods:

Sling TV only carries ABC in Select markets, so make sure your area is covered before starting a trial. The areas expected to be included when using Sling TV are Chicago, Fresno, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Raleigh-Durham, and San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose.

Mobile options

If you’re looking for ways to watch the draft from a mobile device, you can watch it on the NFL’s mobile app. There’s an NFL+ account that costs $5 per month. Plus, ABC and ESPN have reliable mobile apps. Not to mention, the above streaming services such as Fubo TV, Hulu, Sling TV, and YouTube TV all have mobile apps.

What time is the draft?

Each time listed below is Pacific Standard time.

Thursday, April 27

5-8 p.m. PT: Round 1 (teams get 10 minutes between picks)

Friday, April 28

4-8:30 p.m. PT: Rounds 2-3 (seven minutes in Round 2, five minutes in Round 3)

Saturday, April 29

9 a.m. -4 p.m. PT: Rounds 4-7 (five minutes in Rounds 4-6, four minutes in Round 7)

Where is the draft?

The draft is located in Kansas City, Missouri at Union Station, which is downtown.