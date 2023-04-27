Lamar Jackson’s extension makes him the highest-paid QB in the league

When Baltimore placed the non-exclusive tag on Lamar Jackson, it gave both sides plenty of options to get a deal done for Lamar to stay in Baltimore. The rumors were endless, and Jackson was connected to any quarterback needy team, including the San Francisco 49ers.

General manager John Lynch didn’t deny that the team looked into Jackson during his pre-draft press conference. But Lynch explained that a trade for Jackson wasn’t feasible with the way the current roster was constructed.

Earlier this week, longtime sports talk host Dan Patrick said on his radio show that the 49ers “explored” trying to trade for Jackson. Patrick was vague, saying the Niners “kicked the tires” and had “monitored everything,” but Jackson stayed put.

According to Josina Anderson, Jackson’s deal is worth $260 million, including $185 million guaranteed, which is more than Jalen Hurts — although the guaranteed portion of the contract hasn’t been released — making Jackson the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL.

One league source just told me Lamar Jackson's contract is a 5-year deal, $260M total. #Ravens — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 27, 2023

Compensation update: Lamar Jackson’s five-year deal is worth $260 million, including $185 million guaranteed, per sources. On an average per year basis, it makes Jackson the NFL’s new highest-paid player. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 27, 2023

The Ravens received the clarity they needed after Hurts received his extension from the Eagles, and also didn’t wait for the next wave of quarterbacks (Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert) to get an extension. So, that’s a win for Baltimore. But, more importantly, a win for Lamar.