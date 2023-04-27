1st round NFL Draft Tracker: It should be a busy day for the NFC West

The 2023 NFL Draft takes place in Kansas City, MO tonight, with the Carolina Panthers starting the night on the clock after their trade with the Bears a few weeks ago. The first round only features 31 selections for the first time since 2016 with the Miami Dolphins forfeiting their pick as a result of their tampering scandal last offseason.
The 49ers aren’t scheduled to make a first-round selection for the second year in a row following their 2021 trade with the Dolphins, where they moved up to No. 3 overall to select quarterback Trey Lance. The Saints currently hold the 49ers' pick after trading the rights to Sean Payton in exchange for the No. 29 pick, after Denver acquired the pick from Miami in the Bradley Chubb trade at the deadline in November.
Follow the night's action here at Niners Nation starting at 5pm PST:
- Carolina Panthers (via CHI) - QB Bryce Young, Alabama
- Houston Texans - QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
- Houston Texans (Trade with ARI)- EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
- Indianapolis Colts - QB Anthony Richardson, Florida
- Seattle Seahawks (via DEN) - CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois
- Arizona Cardinals (Trade with DET via LAR) - OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State
- Las Vegas Raiders - EDGE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech
- Atlanta Falcons - RB Bijan Robinson, Texas
- Philadelphia Eagles (Trade with CHI via CAR) - DT Jalen Carter, Georgia
- Chicago Bears (Trade with PHI via NO) - OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee
- Tennessee Titans - OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
- Detroit Lions (Trade with ARI via HOU via CLE) - RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
- Green Bay Packers (via NYJ) -
- New England Patriots -
- New York Jets (via GB) -
- Washington Commanders -
- Pittsburgh Steelers -
- Detroit Lions -
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers -
- Seattle Seahawks -
- Los Angeles Chargers -
- Baltimore Ravens -
- Minnesota Vikings -
- Jacksonville Jaguars -
- New York Giants -
- Dallas Cowboys -
- Buffalo Bills -
- Cincinnati Bengals -
- New Orleans Saints (via SF through MIA and DEN) -
- Philadelphia Eagles -
- Kansas City Chiefs -
