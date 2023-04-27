1st round NFL Draft Tracker: It should be a busy day for the NFC West

The 2023 NFL Draft takes place in Kansas City, MO tonight, with the Carolina Panthers starting the night on the clock after their trade with the Bears a few weeks ago. The first round only features 31 selections for the first time since 2016 with the Miami Dolphins forfeiting their pick as a result of their tampering scandal last offseason.

The 49ers aren’t scheduled to make a first-round selection for the second year in a row following their 2021 trade with the Dolphins, where they moved up to No. 3 overall to select quarterback Trey Lance. The Saints currently hold the 49ers' pick after trading the rights to Sean Payton in exchange for the No. 29 pick, after Denver acquired the pick from Miami in the Bradley Chubb trade at the deadline in November.

Follow the night's action here at Niners Nation starting at 5pm PST:

