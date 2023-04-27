 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

1st round NFL Draft Tracker: Trades, trades, and more trades

Well, for two teams, at least

NFL Combine Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The 2023 NFL Draft takes place in Kansas City, MO tonight, with the Carolina Panthers starting the night on the clock after their trade with the Bears a few weeks ago. The first round only features 31 selections for the first time since 2016 with the Miami Dolphins forfeiting their pick as a result of their tampering scandal last offseason.

The 49ers aren’t scheduled to make a first-round selection for the second year in a row following their 2021 trade with the Dolphins, where they moved up to No. 3 overall to select quarterback Trey Lance. The Saints currently hold the 49ers' pick after trading the rights to Sean Payton in exchange for the No. 29 pick, after Denver acquired the pick from Miami in the Bradley Chubb trade at the deadline in November.

  1. Carolina Panthers (via CHI) - QB Bryce Young, Alabama
  2. Houston Texans - QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
  3. Houston Texans (Trade with ARI)- EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
  4. Indianapolis Colts - QB Anthony Richardson, Florida
  5. Seattle Seahawks (via DEN) - CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois
  6. Arizona Cardinals (Trade with DET via LAR) - OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State
  7. Las Vegas Raiders - EDGE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech
  8. Atlanta Falcons - RB Bijan Robinson, Texas
  9. Philadelphia Eagles (Trade with CHI via CAR) - DT Jalen Carter, Georgia
  10. Chicago Bears (Trade with PHI via NO) - OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee
  11. Tennessee Titans - OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
  12. Detroit Lions (Trade with ARI via HOU via CLE) - RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
  13. Green Bay Packers (via NYJ) - EDGE Lukas Van Ness, Iowa
  14. Pittsburgh Steelers (Trade with NE) - OT Broderick Jones, Georgia
  15. New York Jets (via GB) - EDGE Will McDonald IV, Iowa State
  16. Washington Commanders - CB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
  17. New England Patriots (Trade with PIT) - CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon
  18. Detroit Lions - LB Jack Campbell, Iowa
  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - DT Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh
  20. Seattle Seahawks - WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
  21. Los Angeles Chargers - WR Quentin Johnston, TCU
  22. Baltimore Ravens - WR Zay Flowers, Boston College
  23. Minnesota Vikings - WR Jordan Addison, USC
  24. New York Giants (Trade with JAX) - CB Deonte Banks, Maryland
  25. Buffalo Bills (Trade with JAX via NYG) - TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah
  26. Dallas Cowboys - DT Mazi Smith, Michigan
  27. Jacksonville Jaguars (Trade with BUF) - OT Anton Harrison, Oklahoma
  28. Cincinnati Bengals - EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson
  29. New Orleans Saints (via SF through MIA and DEN) - DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson
  30. Philadelphia Eagles - EDGE Nolan Smith, Georgia
  31. Kansas City Chiefs - EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State

