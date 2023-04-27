1st round NFL Draft Tracker: Trades, trades, and more trades

The 2023 NFL Draft takes place in Kansas City, MO tonight, with the Carolina Panthers starting the night on the clock after their trade with the Bears a few weeks ago. The first round only features 31 selections for the first time since 2016 with the Miami Dolphins forfeiting their pick as a result of their tampering scandal last offseason.
The 49ers aren’t scheduled to make a first-round selection for the second year in a row following their 2021 trade with the Dolphins, where they moved up to No. 3 overall to select quarterback Trey Lance. The Saints currently hold the 49ers' pick after trading the rights to Sean Payton in exchange for the No. 29 pick, after Denver acquired the pick from Miami in the Bradley Chubb trade at the deadline in November.
- Carolina Panthers (via CHI) - QB Bryce Young, Alabama
- Houston Texans - QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
- Houston Texans (Trade with ARI)- EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
- Indianapolis Colts - QB Anthony Richardson, Florida
- Seattle Seahawks (via DEN) - CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois
- Arizona Cardinals (Trade with DET via LAR) - OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State
- Las Vegas Raiders - EDGE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech
- Atlanta Falcons - RB Bijan Robinson, Texas
- Philadelphia Eagles (Trade with CHI via CAR) - DT Jalen Carter, Georgia
- Chicago Bears (Trade with PHI via NO) - OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee
- Tennessee Titans - OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
- Detroit Lions (Trade with ARI via HOU via CLE) - RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
- Green Bay Packers (via NYJ) - EDGE Lukas Van Ness, Iowa
- Pittsburgh Steelers (Trade with NE) - OT Broderick Jones, Georgia
- New York Jets (via GB) - EDGE Will McDonald IV, Iowa State
- Washington Commanders - CB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
- New England Patriots (Trade with PIT) - CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon
- Detroit Lions - LB Jack Campbell, Iowa
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers - DT Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh
- Seattle Seahawks - WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
- Los Angeles Chargers - WR Quentin Johnston, TCU
- Baltimore Ravens - WR Zay Flowers, Boston College
- Minnesota Vikings - WR Jordan Addison, USC
- New York Giants (Trade with JAX) - CB Deonte Banks, Maryland
- Buffalo Bills (Trade with JAX via NYG) - TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah
- Dallas Cowboys - DT Mazi Smith, Michigan
- Jacksonville Jaguars (Trade with BUF) - OT Anton Harrison, Oklahoma
- Cincinnati Bengals - EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson
- New Orleans Saints (via SF through MIA and DEN) - DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson
- Philadelphia Eagles - EDGE Nolan Smith, Georgia
- Kansas City Chiefs - EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State
