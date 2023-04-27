Report: ‘No trade is currently anticipated for Trey Lance’

Josina Anderson reported that, as of this hour, “no trade is anticipated for 49ers quarterback Trey Lance, as no substantive talks have transpired over the last 72 hours.”

Anderson added that the Houston Texans are an obvious choice if they elect to pass on a quarterback, but the Texans haven’t reached out to the 49ers. Yet.

It would count as the win of the regime if the 49ers brass were able to flip Lance for a first round pick. Desperate times call for desperate measures, so never say never. But if Lance were to be traded, that’s a deal more likely to happen on Friday, where the second and third round picks take place, than Thursday.

If Houston passes on a quarterback with both of their selections tonight, all eyes will be on Lance. Here’s a look at the Texans’ next four draft picks after tonight:

Round 2, Pick No. 33:

Round 3, Pick No. 65:

Round 3, Pick No. 73:

Round 4, Pick No. 104:

Would San Francisco part ways with Lance for the 65th and 73rd overall pick? That may be the best they could get, which brings us back to the value question. Is holding on to a healthy Lance at this point in the offseason more valuable than adding mid-third round picks? You’d think so, given he’s a quarterback.

But the 49ers have a better idea about where Brock Purdy is in his rehab. Plus, moving on from Lance would signal the team is OK with Sam Darnold as an option if Purdy isn’t ready for the start of the season.

We’ll keep an eye on which QB-needy teams pass on the position this evening. The more that do, the higher Lance’s value becomes. That is, if the 49ers are even interested in moving on from the third overall pick in 2021.