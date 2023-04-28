49ers Reacts Survey: Were you happy with the 49ers not trading into the first round of the draft?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in San Francisco 49ers fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The 49ers didn’t make any selections during the first round of the NFL Draft, and were unlikely to come close. If San Francisco was mulling a potential trade back into the first 31 picks, who would have had to fall for them to pull the trigger? Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer was a stud collegiate player, and every team passed on him.

Are you happy with the 49ers sitting tight? Some fans were agitated that the Eagles landed two more Georgia players on defense. But the cost to get back into the first round for the Niners likely meant parting ways with a draft pick from next year. No thanks.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/HHJV3Y/">Please take our survey</a>

A more realistic question would be whether the team has any plans of moving into the second round. We’ll talk about that more later today.