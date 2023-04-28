NFL Draft second round thread: Titans trade up for Will Levis; ending Trey Lance speculation

Second Round
|Round
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|School
|Position
|Round
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|School
|Position
|2
|32
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Joey Porter Jr.
|Penn State
|CB
|2
|33
|Tennessee Titans
|Will Levis
|Kentucky
|QB
|2
|34
|Detroit Lions
|Sam LaPorta
|Iowa
|TE
|2
|35
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Michael Mayer
|Notre Dame
|TE
|2
|36
|Los Angeles Rams
|Steve Avila
|TCU
|OG
|2
|37
|Seattle Seahawks
|Derick Hall
|Auburn
|Edge
|2
|38
|Atlanta Falcons
|Matthew Bergeron
|Syracuse
|OT
|2
|39
|Carolina Panthers
|Jonathan Mingo
|Ole Miss
|WR
|2
|40
|New Orleans Saints
|Isaiah Foskey
|Notre Dame
|Edge
|2
|41
|Arizona Cardinals
|BJ Ojulari
|LSU
|Edge
|2
|42
|Green Bay Packers
|Luke Musgrave
|Oregon State
|TE
|2
|43
|New York Jets
|Joe Tippman
|Wisconsin
|CB
|2
|44
|Indianapolis Colts
|Julius Brents
|Kansas State
|CB
|2
|45
|Detroit Lions
|Brian Branch
|Alabama
|DB
|2
|46
|New England Patriots
|2
|47
|Washington Commanders
|2
|48
|Green Bay Packers
|2
|49
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|2
|50
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|2
|51
|Miami Dolphins
|2
|52
|Seattle Seahawks
|2
|53
|Chicago Bears
|2
|54
|Los Angeles Chargers
|2
|55
|Detroit Lions
|2
|56
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|2
|57
|New York Giants
|2
|58
|Dallas Cowboys
|2
|59
|Buffalo Bills
|2
|60
|Cincinnati Bengals
|2
|61
|Chicago Bears
|2
|62
|Philadelphia Eagles
|2
|63
|Kansas City Chiefs
The second round of the NFL Draft gets underway at the top of the hour. Joe Staley will announce the 49ers Day 2 picks. If San Francisco elects to draft an offensive tackle, that’d be cool. Especially since Staley has trained the follow prospects, all of whom are expected to hear their name called this weekend:
T Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse
T/G Cody Mauch, NDSU
T Blake Freeland, BYU
T Ryan Hayes, Michigan
Michigan OT Ryan Hayes said he had a formal meeting with the 49ers. He’s started 26 games at left tackle in the past 2 seasons. Played on the right side when he was a sophomore.— KP (@KP_Show) March 4, 2023
NFL Mock Draft database projects Hayes to go in the fourth round. pic.twitter.com/vO2Nuvd8Bk
The 49ers own the following selections tonight:
No. 99 - Special compensatory
No. 101 - Special compensatory
No. 102 - Special compensatory
Three of the first six picks belong to the NFC West.
National reporters continue to say pick No. 32 overall is in high demand. Could a team trade up for a quarterback? Will Levis and Hendon Hooker were rumored to go in the first round. Both quarterbacks should hear their name called within the first ten picks of the second round, regardless if a team trades up for them.
The Titans traded up for Will Levis, ending any Trey Lance speculation. If you remember, once Ran Carthon was hired as the general manager, Lance responded with a finger's crossed emoji, and everyone thought that was Lance’s way of asking out.
