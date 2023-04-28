NFL Draft second round thread: Titans trade up for Will Levis; ending Trey Lance speculation

Second Round Round Pick Team Player School Position Round Pick Team Player School Position 2 32 Pittsburgh Steelers Joey Porter Jr. Penn State CB 2 33 Tennessee Titans Will Levis Kentucky QB 2 34 Detroit Lions Sam LaPorta Iowa TE 2 35 Las Vegas Raiders Michael Mayer Notre Dame TE 2 36 Los Angeles Rams Steve Avila TCU OG 2 37 Seattle Seahawks Derick Hall Auburn Edge 2 38 Atlanta Falcons Matthew Bergeron Syracuse OT 2 39 Carolina Panthers Jonathan Mingo Ole Miss WR 2 40 New Orleans Saints Isaiah Foskey Notre Dame Edge 2 41 Arizona Cardinals BJ Ojulari LSU Edge 2 42 Green Bay Packers Luke Musgrave Oregon State TE 2 43 New York Jets Joe Tippman Wisconsin CB 2 44 Indianapolis Colts Julius Brents Kansas State CB 2 45 Detroit Lions Brian Branch Alabama DB 2 46 New England Patriots 2 47 Washington Commanders 2 48 Green Bay Packers 2 49 Pittsburgh Steelers 2 50 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2 51 Miami Dolphins 2 52 Seattle Seahawks 2 53 Chicago Bears 2 54 Los Angeles Chargers 2 55 Detroit Lions 2 56 Jacksonville Jaguars 2 57 New York Giants 2 58 Dallas Cowboys 2 59 Buffalo Bills 2 60 Cincinnati Bengals 2 61 Chicago Bears 2 62 Philadelphia Eagles 2 63 Kansas City Chiefs

The second round of the NFL Draft gets underway at the top of the hour. Joe Staley will announce the 49ers Day 2 picks. If San Francisco elects to draft an offensive tackle, that’d be cool. Especially since Staley has trained the follow prospects, all of whom are expected to hear their name called this weekend:

T Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse

T/G Cody Mauch, NDSU

T Blake Freeland, BYU

T Ryan Hayes, Michigan

Michigan OT Ryan Hayes said he had a formal meeting with the 49ers. He’s started 26 games at left tackle in the past 2 seasons. Played on the right side when he was a sophomore.



NFL Mock Draft database projects Hayes to go in the fourth round. pic.twitter.com/vO2Nuvd8Bk — KP (@KP_Show) March 4, 2023

The 49ers own the following selections tonight:

No. 99 - Special compensatory

No. 101 - Special compensatory

No. 102 - Special compensatory

Three of the first six picks belong to the NFC West.

National reporters continue to say pick No. 32 overall is in high demand. Could a team trade up for a quarterback? Will Levis and Hendon Hooker were rumored to go in the first round. Both quarterbacks should hear their name called within the first ten picks of the second round, regardless if a team trades up for them.

The Titans traded up for Will Levis, ending any Trey Lance speculation. If you remember, once Ran Carthon was hired as the general manager, Lance responded with a finger's crossed emoji, and everyone thought that was Lance’s way of asking out.