The 49ers have officially picked up Brandon Aiyuk’s 5th-year option

49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk tweeted that his agent called him first thing in the morning Friday, and thought he was headed out of the door:

Why my agent call me first thing this morning.. just chattin ‍ I thought I was up outta thrr I was gone head to the facility and start kicking doors down!!!! — BA (@THE2ERA) April 28, 2023

I can only imagine the number of thoughts and emotions that were going through his mind when he saw his agent’s phone number pop up.

Social media took the news and spun it as if Aiyuk is on trade alert. That rumor was short-lived, as NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the 49ers have officially picked up Aiyuk’s fifth-year option. He’s now under contract for two more seasons. During the 2024 season, Aiyuk will cost just north of $14 million.

It’s unlikely the Niners will exercise the fifth-year option of their initial 2020 first-round choice, Javon Kinlaw. That doesn’t mean Kinlaw won’t have a role during the season, or can’t earn a second contract with the Niners.

All it says is that he hasn’t done enough yet to earn one. As we’ve seen at multiple positions each year, all it takes is one magical season to get a player paid.