The 49ers select Cameron Latu with pick No. 101 in the NFL Draft

The 49ers finally addressed a glaring lack of depth at the tight end position, using their final pick in the third round on Alabama’s Cameron Latu.

San Francisco hosted Latu for a top-30 visit prior to the draft, and the Niners were clearly suitably impressed by a player who averaged 14.1 yards per reception in his college career, scoring eight touchdowns in 2021 and four in 2022.

Latu had one of the highest catchable percentages in the draft, where he caught 91 percent of his passes. Latu’s calling card is his soft hands, ability to make the contested catch, and versatility. Latu can line up as an inline tight end or flex out as a slot. But his lack of explosiveness will be interesting to track, as that’s something that may have caused him to fall in the draft.

Kyle Shanahan likely has a plan, and perhaps it involves a little bit of fullback or a Juszczyk role. Latu just started playing tight end in 2019. He was a linebacker before, so there may be some untapped potential.