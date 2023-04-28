The 49ers select Michigan K Jake Moody with pick No. 99 in the NFL Draft

The 49ers traded their last third round pick of the evening to select Ji’Ayir Brown out of Penn State. San Francisco still has two selections. Some feared it would be a kicker, and the owner of the franchise didn’t help:

Let’s kick this draft off right — Jed York (@JedYork) April 29, 2023

Sure enough, the 49ers selected Michigan kicker Jake Moody with pick No. 99 overall. This is the first time the Niners have drafted a kicker in over 20 years, when the team took Jeff Chandler at No. 102 back in 2002.

Kickers have become more popular in the fourth and fifth rounds in recent years. But this is the earliest a kicker has been selected since 2016, when Tampa Bay took a kicker in the second round.

Moody made 86.7 percent of his field goals and never missed a point after attempt during his career at Michigan. But he has to be Robbie Gould level of good to be worthy of a pick this early.