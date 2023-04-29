NFL Draft Day 3 thread: What surprises do the 49ers have in store for us today?

Day 3 picks 4 103 Chicago Bears Nick Saldiveri Old Dominion OT 4 103 Chicago Bears Nick Saldiveri Old Dominion OT 4 104 Las Vegas Raiders Jakorian Bennett Maryland CB 4 105 Philadelphia Eagles Keelee Ringo Georgia CB 4 106 Indianapolis Colts Blake Freeland BYU OT 4 107 New England Patriots Jake Andrews USC C 4 108 Seattle Seahawks (via DEN) 4 109 Houston Texans 4 110 Indianapolis Colts (via ATL) 4 111 Cleveland Browns 4 112 New York Jets 4 113 Atlanta Falcons 4 114 Carolina Panthers 4 115 New Orleans Saints 4 116 Green Bay Packers 4 117 New England Patriots 4 118 Washington Commanders 4 119 Minnesota Vikings 4 120 New England Patriots (via PIT) 4 121 Jacksonville Jaguars 4 122 Arizona Cardinals (via DET) 4 123 Seattle Seahawks 4 124 Baltimore Ravens 4 125 Los Angeles Chargers 4 126 Cleveland Browns 4 127 Jacksonville Jaguars 4 128 Los Angeles Rams (via NYG) 4 129 Dallas Cowboys 4 130 Jacksonville Jaguars (via BUF) 4 131 Cincinnati Bengals 4 132 Pittsburgh Steelers (via CAR) 4 133 Chicago Bears 4 134 Kansas City Chiefs 4 135 New England Patriots

The 49ers have six picks today, but none of them are in the fourth round.

Round 5 - No. 155

Round 5 - No. 173

Round 6 - No. 216 (compensatory pick)

Round 7 - No. 247

Round 7 - No. 253 (compensatory pick)

Round 7 - No. 255 (compensatory pick)

We knew the 49ers would select a kicker in the draft. It was only a matter of how high. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said he got texts “from all my friends” around the league making fun of him for taking a kicker so early. Shanahan seemed unbothered by the opinions on the outside, saying he’d make fun of them for doing the same.

The main talking point surrounding Jake Moody has been, “if he’s good, then who cares?” The other one is, “they didn’t have a fourth round pick, so they had to take Moody in the third.”

My question is, who were the 49ers in competition with? If you had been that convicted on Moody, the odds you could have traded back into the fourth for him were high. We’ll see how soon the next kicker goes, though that may be a false equivalency if Moody was indeed that much better than the next best kicker.