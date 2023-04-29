NFL Draft Day 3 thread: What surprises do the 49ers have in store for us today?

Day 3 picks
|4
|103
|Chicago Bears
|Nick Saldiveri
|Old Dominion
|OT
|4
|103
|Chicago Bears
|Nick Saldiveri
|Old Dominion
|OT
|4
|104
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Jakorian Bennett
|Maryland
|CB
|4
|105
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Keelee Ringo
|Georgia
|CB
|4
|106
|Indianapolis Colts
|Blake Freeland
|BYU
|OT
|4
|107
|New England Patriots
|Jake Andrews
|USC
|C
|4
|108
|Seattle Seahawks (via DEN)
|4
|109
|Houston Texans
|4
|110
|Indianapolis Colts (via ATL)
|4
|111
|Cleveland Browns
|4
|112
|New York Jets
|4
|113
|Atlanta Falcons
|4
|114
|Carolina Panthers
|4
|115
|New Orleans Saints
|4
|116
|Green Bay Packers
|4
|117
|New England Patriots
|4
|118
|Washington Commanders
|4
|119
|Minnesota Vikings
|4
|120
|New England Patriots (via PIT)
|4
|121
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|4
|122
|Arizona Cardinals (via DET)
|4
|123
|Seattle Seahawks
|4
|124
|Baltimore Ravens
|4
|125
|Los Angeles Chargers
|4
|126
|Cleveland Browns
|4
|127
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|4
|128
|Los Angeles Rams (via NYG)
|4
|129
|Dallas Cowboys
|4
|130
|Jacksonville Jaguars (via BUF)
|4
|131
|Cincinnati Bengals
|4
|132
|Pittsburgh Steelers (via CAR)
|4
|133
|Chicago Bears
|4
|134
|Kansas City Chiefs
|4
|135
|New England Patriots
The 49ers have six picks today, but none of them are in the fourth round.
Round 5 - No. 155
Round 5 - No. 173
Round 6 - No. 216 (compensatory pick)
Round 7 - No. 247
Round 7 - No. 253 (compensatory pick)
Round 7 - No. 255 (compensatory pick)
We knew the 49ers would select a kicker in the draft. It was only a matter of how high. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said he got texts “from all my friends” around the league making fun of him for taking a kicker so early. Shanahan seemed unbothered by the opinions on the outside, saying he’d make fun of them for doing the same.
The main talking point surrounding Jake Moody has been, “if he’s good, then who cares?” The other one is, “they didn’t have a fourth round pick, so they had to take Moody in the third.”
My question is, who were the 49ers in competition with? If you had been that convicted on Moody, the odds you could have traded back into the fourth for him were high. We’ll see how soon the next kicker goes, though that may be a false equivalency if Moody was indeed that much better than the next best kicker.
