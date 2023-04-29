NFL Draft Day 3 thread: The Seahawks just drafted their second running back of the draft

The 49ers have six picks today, but none of them are in the fourth round.

Round 5 - No. 155

Round 5 - No. 173

Round 6 - No. 216 (compensatory pick)

Round 7 - No. 247

Round 7 - No. 253 (compensatory pick)

Round 7 - No. 255 (compensatory pick)

We knew the 49ers would select a kicker in the draft. It was only a matter of how high. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said he got texts “from all my friends” around the league making fun of him for taking a kicker so early. Shanahan seemed unbothered by the opinions on the outside, saying he’d make fun of them for doing the same.

The main talking point surrounding Jake Moody has been, “if he’s good, then who cares?” The other one is, “they didn’t have a fourth round pick, so they had to take Moody in the third.”

My question is, who were the 49ers in competition with? If you had been that convicted on Moody, the odds you could have traded back into the fourth for him were high. We’ll see how soon the next kicker goes, though that may be a false equivalency if Moody was indeed that much better than the next best kicker.

The Eagles have drafted a cornerback who was projected to go in the first round at the beginning of the season, and have now added Lions running back D’Andre Swift.

We’re seeing a run on quarterbacks now that Jake Haener, Stetson Bennett, Clayton Tune, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson have all been drafted. Ian Rapoport said he wouldn’t be surprised if the 49ers selected a quarterback, as they’ve done their homework on the late-round prospects.