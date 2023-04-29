NFL Draft Day 3 thread: The Seahawks just drafted their second running back of the draft

The 49ers have six picks today, but none of them are in the fourth round.
Round 5 - No. 155
Round 5 - No. 173
Round 6 - No. 216 (compensatory pick)
Round 7 - No. 247
Round 7 - No. 253 (compensatory pick)
Round 7 - No. 255 (compensatory pick)
We knew the 49ers would select a kicker in the draft. It was only a matter of how high. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said he got texts “from all my friends” around the league making fun of him for taking a kicker so early. Shanahan seemed unbothered by the opinions on the outside, saying he’d make fun of them for doing the same.
The main talking point surrounding Jake Moody has been, “if he’s good, then who cares?” The other one is, “they didn’t have a fourth round pick, so they had to take Moody in the third.”
My question is, who were the 49ers in competition with? If you had been that convicted on Moody, the odds you could have traded back into the fourth for him were high. We’ll see how soon the next kicker goes, though that may be a false equivalency if Moody was indeed that much better than the next best kicker.
The Eagles have drafted a cornerback who was projected to go in the first round at the beginning of the season, and have now added Lions running back D’Andre Swift.
We’re seeing a run on quarterbacks now that Jake Haener, Stetson Bennett, Clayton Tune, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson have all been drafted. Ian Rapoport said he wouldn’t be surprised if the 49ers selected a quarterback, as they’ve done their homework on the late-round prospects.
Day 3 picks
|4
|104
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Jakorian Bennett
|Maryland
|CB
|4
|105
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Keelee Ringo
|Georgia
|CB
|4
|106
|Indianapolis Colts
|Blake Freeland
|BYU
|OT
|4
|107
|New England Patriots
|Jake Andrews
|Troy
|C
|4
|108
|Seattle Seahawks (via DEN)
|Anthony Bradford
|LSU
|G
|4
|109
|Houston Texans
|Dylan Horton
|TCU
|Edge
|4
|110
|Indianapolis Colts (via ATL)
|Adetomiwa Adebawore
|Northwestern
|DT
|4
|111
|Cleveland Browns
|Dawand Jones
|Ohio State
|OT
|4
|112
|New England Patriots
|Chad Ryland
|Maryland
|K
|4
|113
|Atlanta Falcons
|Clark Philips III
|Utah
|CB
|4
|114
|Carolina Panthers
|Chandler Zavala
|NC State
|OG
|4
|115
|Chicago Bears
|Roschon Johnson
|Texas
|RB
|4
|116
|Green Bay Packers
|Colby Wooden
|Auburn
|Edge
|4
|117
|New England Patriots
|Sidy Sow
|Eastern Michigan
|G
|4
|118
|Washington Commanders
|Braeden Daniels
|Utah
|G
|4
|119
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Chamarri Conner
|Virginia Tech
|CB
|4
|120
|New York Jets
|Carter Warren
|Pittsburgh
|OT
|4
|121
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Ventrell Miller
|Florida
|LB
|4
|122
|Arizona Cardinals (via DET)
|Jon Gaines II
|UCLA
|OG
|4
|123
|Seattle Seahawks
|Cameron Young
|Mississippi State
|DT
|4
|124
|Baltimore Ravens
|Tavius Robinson
|Ole Miss
|Edge
|4
|125
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Derius Davis
|TCU
|WR
|4
|126
|Cleveland Browns
|Isaiah McGuire
|Missouri
|Edge
|4
|127
|New Orleans Saints
|Jake Haener
|Fresno State
|QB
|4
|128
|Los Angeles Rams (via NYG)
|Stetson Bennett
|Georgia
|QB
|4
|129
|Dallas Cowboys
|Viliami Fehoko Jr.
|San Jose State
|Edge
|4
|130
|Jacksonville Jaguars (via BUF)
|Tyler Lacy
|Oklahoma State
|DL
|4
|131
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Charlie Jones
|Purdue
|WR
|4
|132
|Pittsburgh Steelers (via CAR)
|Nick Herbig
|Wisconsin
|LB
|4
|133
|Chicago Bears
|Tyler Scott
|Cincinnati
|WR
|4
|134
|Minnesota Vikings
|Jay Ward
|LSU
|DB
|4
|135
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Aidan O'Connell
|Purdue
|QB
|5
|136
|Jacksonville Jaguars (via CHI)
|Yasir Abdullah
|Louisville
|LB
|5
|137
|Washington Commanders (via BUF)
|K.J. Henry
|Clemson
|DE
|5
|138
|Indianapolis Colts
|Darius Rush
|South Carolina
|CB
|5
|139
|Arizona Cardinals (via DET)
|Clayton Tune
|Houston
|QB
|5
|140
|Cleveland Browns
|Dorian Thompson-Robinson
|UCLA
|QB
|5
|141
|Indianapolis Colts (via LV)
|Jaquelin Roy
|LSU
|DT
|5
|142
|Cleveland Browns
|Cameron Mitchell
|Northwestern
|CB
|5
|143
|New York Jets
|Israel Abanikanda
|Pittsburgh
|RB
|5
|144
|New England Patriots (via LV)
|Atonio Mafi
|Georgia
|5
|145
|Carolina Panthers
|Jammie Robinson
|Florida State
|S
|5
|146
|New Orleans Saints
|Jordan Howden
|Minnesota
|S
|5
|147
|Tennessee Titans
|Josh Whyle
|Cincinnati
|TE
|5
|148
|Chicago Bears
|Noah Sewell
|Oregon
|LB
|5
|149
|Green Bay Packers
|Sean Clifford
|Penn State
|QB
|5
|150
|Buffalo Bills (via WAS)
|Justin Shorter
|Florida
|WR
|5
|151
|Seattle Seahawks
|Mike Morris
|Michigan
|Edge
|5
|152
|Detroit Lions
|Colby Sorsdal
|William & Mary
|OT
|5
|153
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|SirVocea Dennis
|Pittsburgh
|LB
|5
|154
|Seattle Seahawks
|Olu Oluwatimi
|Michigan
|C
|5
|155
|San Francisco 49ers
|Darrell Luter Jr.
|South Alabama
|CB
|5
|156
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Jordan McFadden
|Clemson
|G
|5
|157
|Baltimore Ravens
|Kyu Blu Kelly
|Stanford
|CB
|5
|158
|Indianpolis Colts
|Daniel Scott
|California
|S
|5
|159
|Green Bay Packers (via DET)
|Dontayvion Wicks
|Virginia
|WR
|5
|160
|Jacksonville Jaguars (via NYG)
|Antonio Johnson
|Texas A&M
|S
|5
|161
|Los Angeles Rams (via HOU)
|Nick Hampton
|Appalachian State
|Edge
|5
|162
|Indianapolis Colts
|Will Mallory
|Miami
|TE
|5
|163
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Chase Brown
|Illinois
|RB
|5
|164
|Minnesota Vikings (via SF)
|Jaren Hall
|BYU
|QB
|5
|165
|Chicago Bears (via NO)
|Terrell Smith
|Minnesota
|CB
|5
|166
|Kansas City Chiefs
|BJ Thompson
|Stephen F. Austin
|Edge
|5
|167
|Los Angeles Rams
|Henry To'oTo'o
|Alabama
|LB
|5
|168
|Arizona Cardinals
|Owen Pappoe
|Auburn
|LB
|5
|169
|Dallas Cowboys
|Asim Richards
|North Carolina
|OT
|5
|170
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Christopher Smith II
|Georiga
|S
|5
|171
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Payne Durham
|Purdue
|TE
|5
|172
|New York Giants
|Eric Gray
|Oklahoma
|RB
|5
|173
|San Francisco 49ers
|Robert Beal Jr.
|Georgia
|Edge
|5
|174
|Houston Texans (via LV)
|Warren McClendon Jr.
|Georgia
|OT
|5
|175
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Davis Allen
|Clemson
|TE
|5
|176
|Indianapolis Colts
|Evan Hull
|Northwestern
|RB
|5
|177
|Los Angeles Rams
|Puka Nacua
|BYU
|WR
|6
|178
|Dallas Cowboys (via KC)
|Eric Scott Jr.
|Southern Mississippi
|CB
|6
|179
|Green Bay Packers (via TB)
|Karl Brooks
|Bowling Green
|DT
|6
|180
|Arizona Cardinals
|Kei'Trel Clark
|Louisville
|CB
|6
|181
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Josh Hayes
|Kansas State
|DB
|6
|182
|Los Angeles Rams
|Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson
|TCU
|CB
|6
|183
|Denver Broncos (via DET)
|JL Skinner
|Boise State
|S
|6
|184
|New York Jets (via NE)
|Zaire Barnes
|Western Michigan
|LB
|6
|185
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Parker Washington
|Penn State
|WR
|6
|186
|Tennessee Titans
|Jaelyn Duncan
|Maryland
|OT
|6
|187
|New England Patriots
|Kayshon Boutte
|LSU
|WR
|6
|188
|Philadelphia Eagles (via HOU)
|Tanner McKee
|Stanford
|QB
|6
|189
|Los Angeles Rams
|Ochaun Mathis
|Nebraska
|Edge
|6
|190
|Cleveland Browns
|Luke Wypler
|Ohio State
|C
|6
|191
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Trey Palmer
|Nebraska
|WR
|6
|192
|New England Patriots
|Bryce Baringer
|Michigan State
|P
|6
|193
|Washington Commanders
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|Kentucky
|RB
|6
|194
|Kansas City Chiefs (via DET)
|Keondre Coburn
|Texas
|DT
|6
|195
|Denver Broncos
|A.T. Perry
|Wake Forest
|WR
|6
|196
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Jose Ramirez
|Eastern Michigan
|Edge
|6
|197
|Miami Dolphins
|Elijah Higgins
|Stanford
|WR
|6
|198
|Seattle Seahawks
|Jerrick Reed II
|New Mexico
|S
|6
|199
|Baltimore Ravens
|Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu
|Oregon
|OT
|6
|200
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Scott Matlock
|Boise State
|DT
|6
|201
|Houston Texans
|Jarrett Patterson
|Notre Dame
|C
|6
|202
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Christian Braswell
|Rutgers
|CB
|6
|203
|Las Vegas Raiders (via HOU)
|Amari Burney
|Florida
|LB
|6
|204
|New York Jets (via LV)
|Jarrick Bernard-Converse
|LSU
|CB
|6
|205
|Buffalo Bills
|Xavier Hutchinson
|Iowa State
|WR
|6
|206
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Andre Iosivas
|Princeton
|WR
|6
|207
|Green Bay Packers
|Anders Carlson
|Auburn
|K
|6
|208
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Erick Hallett
|Pittsburgh
|DB
|6
|209
|New York Giants
|Tre Hawkins
|Old Dominion
|CB
|6
|210
|New England Patriots
|Demario Douglas
|Liberty
|WR
|6
|211
|Indianapolis Colts (via MIN)
|Titus Leo
|Wagner
|Edge
|6
|212
|Dallas Cowboys
|Deuce Vaughn
|Kansas State
|RB
|6
|213
|Arizona Cardinals
|Dante Stills
|West Virginia
|DT
|6
|214
|New England Patriots (via LV)
|Ameer Speed
|Michigan State
|DB
|6
|215
|Buffalo Bills (via WAS)
|Zach Evans
|Ole Miss
|RB
|6
|216
|San Francisco 49ers
|Dee Winters
|TCU
|LB
|6
|217
|Cincinnati Bengals (via KC)
|Brad Robbins
|Michigan
|P
|7
|218
|Chicago Bears
|Travis Bell
|Kennesaw State
|DL
|7
|219
|Detroit Lions (via PHI)
|Antoine Green
|North Carolina
|WR
|7
|220
|New York Jets (via LV)
|Zach Kuntz
|Old Dominion
|TE
|7
|221
|Indianapolis Colts
|Jaylon Jones
|Texas A&M
|CB
|7
|222
|Minnesota Vikings (via SF)
|DeWayne McBride
|UAB
|RB
|7
|223
|Los Angeles Rams
|Ethan Evans
|Wingate
|P
|7
|224
|Atlanta Falcons
|DeMarcco Hellams
|Alabama
|S
|7
|225
|Atlanta Falcons
|Jovaughn Gwyn
|South Carolina
|G
|7
|226
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Cooper Hodges
|Appalachian State
|OT
|7
|227
|Jacksonville Jaguars (via NO)
|Raymond Vohasek
|North Carolina
|DT
|7
|228
|Tennessee Titans
|Colton Dowell
|Tennessee-Martin
|WR
|7
|229
|Baltimore Ravens
|Andrew Vorhees
|USC
|G
|7
|230
|Buffalo Bills (via HOU)
|Nick Broeker
|Ole Miss
|G
|7
|231
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Nesta Jade Silvera
|Arizona State
|DT
|7
|232
|Green Bay Packers
|Carrington Valentine
|Kentucky
|CB
|7
|233
|Washington Commanders
|Andre Jones Jr.
|Louisana
|Edge
|7
|234
|Los Angeles Rams
|Jason Taylor II
|Oklahoma State
|S
|7
|235
|Green Bay Packers
|Lew Nichols III
|Central Michigan
|RB
|7
|236
|Indianapolis Colts
|Jake Witt
|North Michigan University
|OT
|7
|237
|Seattle Seahawks
|Kenny McIntosh
|Georgia
|RB
|7
|238
Miami Dolphins
|7
|239
Los Angeles Chargers
|7
|240
Jacksonville Jaguars (via NYG)
|7
|241
Pittsburgh Steelers
|7
|242
Green Bay Packers
|7
|243
New York Giants
|7
|244
Dallas Cowboys
|7
|245
New England Patriots
|7
|246
Cincinnati Bengals
|7
|247
San Francisco 49ers
|7
|248
Houston Texans (via PHI)
|7
|249
Philadelphia Eagles (via DET)
|7
|250
Kansas City Chiefs
|7
|251
Pittsburgh Steelers
|7
|252
Buffalo Bills (via LAR)
|7
|253
San Francisco 49ers
|7
|254
New York Giants
|7
|255
San Francisco 49ers
|7
|256
Green Bay Packers
|7
|257
Denver Broncos (via NO)
|7
|258
Chicago Bears
|7
|259
Los Angeles Rams (via HOU)
