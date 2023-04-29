 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL Draft Day 3 thread: The Seahawks just drafted their second running back of the draft

There will be no picks in the fourth round, but it should still be a busy day for the Niners

By Kyle Posey Updated
/ new
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

The 49ers have six picks today, but none of them are in the fourth round.

Round 5 - No. 155
Round 5 - No. 173
Round 6 - No. 216 (compensatory pick)
Round 7 - No. 247
Round 7 - No. 253 (compensatory pick)
Round 7 - No. 255 (compensatory pick)

We knew the 49ers would select a kicker in the draft. It was only a matter of how high. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said he got texts “from all my friends” around the league making fun of him for taking a kicker so early. Shanahan seemed unbothered by the opinions on the outside, saying he’d make fun of them for doing the same.

The main talking point surrounding Jake Moody has been, “if he’s good, then who cares?” The other one is, “they didn’t have a fourth round pick, so they had to take Moody in the third.”

My question is, who were the 49ers in competition with? If you had been that convicted on Moody, the odds you could have traded back into the fourth for him were high. We’ll see how soon the next kicker goes, though that may be a false equivalency if Moody was indeed that much better than the next best kicker.

The Eagles have drafted a cornerback who was projected to go in the first round at the beginning of the season, and have now added Lions running back D’Andre Swift.

We’re seeing a run on quarterbacks now that Jake Haener, Stetson Bennett, Clayton Tune, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson have all been drafted. Ian Rapoport said he wouldn’t be surprised if the 49ers selected a quarterback, as they’ve done their homework on the late-round prospects.

Day 3 picks

4 103 Chicago Bears Nick Saldiveri Old Dominion OT
4 103 Chicago Bears Nick Saldiveri Old Dominion OT
4 104 Las Vegas Raiders Jakorian Bennett Maryland CB
4 105 Philadelphia Eagles Keelee Ringo Georgia CB
4 106 Indianapolis Colts Blake Freeland BYU OT
4 107 New England Patriots Jake Andrews Troy C
4 108 Seattle Seahawks (via DEN) Anthony Bradford LSU G
4 109 Houston Texans Dylan Horton TCU Edge
4 110 Indianapolis Colts (via ATL) Adetomiwa Adebawore Northwestern DT
4 111 Cleveland Browns Dawand Jones Ohio State OT
4 112 New England Patriots Chad Ryland Maryland K
4 113 Atlanta Falcons Clark Philips III Utah CB
4 114 Carolina Panthers Chandler Zavala NC State OG
4 115 Chicago Bears Roschon Johnson Texas RB
4 116 Green Bay Packers Colby Wooden Auburn Edge
4 117 New England Patriots Sidy Sow Eastern Michigan G
4 118 Washington Commanders Braeden Daniels Utah G
4 119 Kansas City Chiefs Chamarri Conner Virginia Tech CB
4 120 New York Jets Carter Warren Pittsburgh OT
4 121 Jacksonville Jaguars Ventrell Miller Florida LB
4 122 Arizona Cardinals (via DET) Jon Gaines II UCLA OG
4 123 Seattle Seahawks Cameron Young Mississippi State DT
4 124 Baltimore Ravens Tavius Robinson Ole Miss Edge
4 125 Los Angeles Chargers Derius Davis TCU WR
4 126 Cleveland Browns Isaiah McGuire Missouri Edge
4 127 New Orleans Saints Jake Haener Fresno State QB
4 128 Los Angeles Rams (via NYG) Stetson Bennett Georgia QB
4 129 Dallas Cowboys Viliami Fehoko Jr. San Jose State Edge
4 130 Jacksonville Jaguars (via BUF) Tyler Lacy Oklahoma State DL
4 131 Cincinnati Bengals Charlie Jones Purdue WR
4 132 Pittsburgh Steelers (via CAR) Nick Herbig Wisconsin LB
4 133 Chicago Bears Tyler Scott Cincinnati WR
4 134 Minnesota Vikings Jay Ward LSU DB
4 135 Las Vegas Raiders Aidan O'Connell Purdue QB
5 136 Jacksonville Jaguars (via CHI) Yasir Abdullah Louisville LB
5 137 Washington Commanders (via BUF) K.J. Henry Clemson DE
5 138 Indianapolis Colts Darius Rush South Carolina CB
5 139 Arizona Cardinals (via DET) Clayton Tune Houston QB
5 140 Cleveland Browns Dorian Thompson-Robinson UCLA QB
5 141 Indianapolis Colts (via LV) Jaquelin Roy LSU DT
5 142 Cleveland Browns Cameron Mitchell Northwestern CB
5 143 New York Jets Israel Abanikanda Pittsburgh RB
5 144 New England Patriots (via LV) Atonio Mafi Georgia
5 145 Carolina Panthers Jammie Robinson Florida State S
5 146 New Orleans Saints Jordan Howden Minnesota S
5 147 Tennessee Titans Josh Whyle Cincinnati TE
5 148 Chicago Bears Noah Sewell Oregon LB
5 149 Green Bay Packers Sean Clifford Penn State QB
5 150 Buffalo Bills (via WAS) Justin Shorter Florida WR
5 151 Seattle Seahawks Mike Morris Michigan Edge
5 152 Detroit Lions Colby Sorsdal William & Mary OT
5 153 Tampa Bay Buccaneers SirVocea Dennis Pittsburgh LB
5 154 Seattle Seahawks Olu Oluwatimi Michigan C
5 155 San Francisco 49ers Darrell Luter Jr. South Alabama CB
5 156 Los Angeles Chargers Jordan McFadden Clemson G
5 157 Baltimore Ravens Kyu Blu Kelly Stanford CB
5 158 Indianpolis Colts Daniel Scott California S
5 159 Green Bay Packers (via DET) Dontayvion Wicks Virginia WR
5 160 Jacksonville Jaguars (via NYG) Antonio Johnson Texas A&M S
5 161 Los Angeles Rams (via HOU) Nick Hampton Appalachian State Edge
5 162 Indianapolis Colts Will Mallory Miami TE
5 163 Cincinnati Bengals Chase Brown Illinois RB
5 164 Minnesota Vikings (via SF) Jaren Hall BYU QB
5 165 Chicago Bears (via NO) Terrell Smith Minnesota CB
5 166 Kansas City Chiefs BJ Thompson Stephen F. Austin Edge
5 167 Los Angeles Rams Henry To'oTo'o Alabama LB
5 168 Arizona Cardinals Owen Pappoe Auburn LB
5 169 Dallas Cowboys Asim Richards North Carolina OT
5 170 Las Vegas Raiders Christopher Smith II Georiga S
5 171 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Payne Durham Purdue TE
5 172 New York Giants Eric Gray Oklahoma RB
5 173 San Francisco 49ers Robert Beal Jr. Georgia Edge
5 174 Houston Texans (via LV) Warren McClendon Jr. Georgia OT
5 175 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Davis Allen Clemson TE
5 176 Indianapolis Colts Evan Hull Northwestern RB
5 177 Los Angeles Rams Puka Nacua BYU WR
6 178 Dallas Cowboys (via KC) Eric Scott Jr. Southern Mississippi CB
6 179 Green Bay Packers (via TB) Karl Brooks Bowling Green DT
6 180 Arizona Cardinals Kei'Trel Clark Louisville CB
6 181 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Josh Hayes Kansas State DB
6 182 Los Angeles Rams Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson TCU CB
6 183 Denver Broncos (via DET) JL Skinner Boise State S
6 184 New York Jets (via NE) Zaire Barnes Western Michigan LB
6 185 Jacksonville Jaguars Parker Washington Penn State WR
6 186 Tennessee Titans Jaelyn Duncan Maryland OT
6 187 New England Patriots Kayshon Boutte LSU WR
6 188 Philadelphia Eagles (via HOU) Tanner McKee Stanford QB
6 189 Los Angeles Rams Ochaun Mathis Nebraska Edge
6 190 Cleveland Browns Luke Wypler Ohio State C
6 191 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Trey Palmer Nebraska WR
6 192 New England Patriots Bryce Baringer Michigan State P
6 193 Washington Commanders Chris Rodriguez Jr. Kentucky RB
6 194 Kansas City Chiefs (via DET) Keondre Coburn Texas DT
6 195 Denver Broncos A.T. Perry Wake Forest WR
6 196 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jose Ramirez Eastern Michigan Edge
6 197 Miami Dolphins Elijah Higgins Stanford WR
6 198 Seattle Seahawks Jerrick Reed II New Mexico S
6 199 Baltimore Ravens Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu Oregon OT
6 200 Los Angeles Chargers Scott Matlock Boise State DT
6 201 Houston Texans Jarrett Patterson Notre Dame C
6 202 Jacksonville Jaguars Christian Braswell Rutgers CB
6 203 Las Vegas Raiders (via HOU) Amari Burney Florida LB
6 204 New York Jets (via LV) Jarrick Bernard-Converse LSU CB
6 205 Buffalo Bills Xavier Hutchinson Iowa State WR
6 206 Cincinnati Bengals Andre Iosivas Princeton WR
6 207 Green Bay Packers Anders Carlson Auburn K
6 208 Jacksonville Jaguars Erick Hallett Pittsburgh DB
6 209 New York Giants Tre Hawkins Old Dominion CB
6 210 New England Patriots Demario Douglas Liberty WR
6 211 Indianapolis Colts (via MIN) Titus Leo Wagner Edge
6 212 Dallas Cowboys Deuce Vaughn Kansas State RB
6 213 Arizona Cardinals Dante Stills West Virginia DT
6 214 New England Patriots (via LV) Ameer Speed Michigan State DB
6 215 Buffalo Bills (via WAS) Zach Evans Ole Miss RB
6 216 San Francisco 49ers Dee Winters TCU LB
6 217 Cincinnati Bengals (via KC) Brad Robbins Michigan P
7 218 Chicago Bears Travis Bell Kennesaw State DL
7 219 Detroit Lions (via PHI) Antoine Green North Carolina WR
7 220 New York Jets (via LV) Zach Kuntz Old Dominion TE
7 221 Indianapolis Colts Jaylon Jones Texas A&M CB
7 222 Minnesota Vikings (via SF) DeWayne McBride UAB RB
7 223 Los Angeles Rams Ethan Evans Wingate P
7 224 Atlanta Falcons DeMarcco Hellams Alabama S
7 225 Atlanta Falcons Jovaughn Gwyn South Carolina G
7 226 Jacksonville Jaguars Cooper Hodges Appalachian State OT
7 227 Jacksonville Jaguars (via NO) Raymond Vohasek North Carolina DT
7 228 Tennessee Titans Colton Dowell Tennessee-Martin WR
7 229 Baltimore Ravens Andrew Vorhees USC G
7 230 Buffalo Bills (via HOU) Nick Broeker Ole Miss G
7 231 Las Vegas Raiders Nesta Jade Silvera Arizona State DT
7 232 Green Bay Packers Carrington Valentine Kentucky CB
7 233 Washington Commanders Andre Jones Jr. Louisana Edge
7 234 Los Angeles Rams Jason Taylor II Oklahoma State S
7 235 Green Bay Packers Lew Nichols III Central Michigan RB
7 236 Indianapolis Colts Jake Witt North Michigan University OT
7 237 Seattle Seahawks Kenny McIntosh Georgia RB
7 238 Miami Dolphins
7 239 Los Angeles Chargers
7 240 Jacksonville Jaguars (via NYG)
7 241 Pittsburgh Steelers
7 242 Green Bay Packers
7 243 New York Giants
7 244 Dallas Cowboys
7 245 New England Patriots
7 246 Cincinnati Bengals
7 247 San Francisco 49ers
7 248 Houston Texans (via PHI)
7 249 Philadelphia Eagles (via DET)
7 250 Kansas City Chiefs
7 251 Pittsburgh Steelers
7 252 Buffalo Bills (via LAR)
7 253 San Francisco 49ers
7 254 New York Giants
7 255 San Francisco 49ers
7 256 Green Bay Packers
7 257 Denver Broncos (via NO)
7 258 Chicago Bears
7 259 Los Angeles Rams (via HOU)

Next Up In San Francisco 49ers News

Loading comments...