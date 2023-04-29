49ers select CB Darrell Luter Jr. from South Alabama with pick No. 155 in the NFL Draft

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport suggested on TV this morning that the 49ers have done their homework on later-round quarterbacks. They have the following picks to do so:

Rd 5, No. 155

Rd 5, No. 173

Rd 6, No. 216

Rd 7, No. 247

Rd 7, No. 253

Rd 7, No. 255

There is still a need for a potential third linebacker. And you can always use another corner and a pass rusher.

With pick No. 155, the 49ers The 49ers went with an uber athletic cornerback in Darrell Luter Jr. out of South Alabama. Luter Jr. had an outstanding vertical jump of 40.5 inches, and ran a 4.46 40-yard dash. He’s 6’, 189 pounds.

Here’s the scouting report on him, courtesy of Sports Info Solutions: