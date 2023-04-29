49ers select CB Darrell Luter Jr. from South Alabama with pick No. 155 in the NFL Draft

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport suggested on TV this morning that the 49ers have done their homework on later-round quarterbacks. They have the following picks to do so:
Rd 5, No. 155
Rd 5, No. 173
Rd 6, No. 216
Rd 7, No. 247
Rd 7, No. 253
Rd 7, No. 255
There is still a need for a potential third linebacker. And you can always use another corner and a pass rusher.
With pick No. 155, the 49ers The 49ers went with an uber athletic cornerback in Darrell Luter Jr. out of South Alabama. Luter Jr. had an outstanding vertical jump of 40.5 inches, and ran a 4.46 40-yard dash. He’s 6’, 189 pounds.
Here’s the scouting report on him, courtesy of Sports Info Solutions:
“Darrell Luter Jr. projects as a No. 4 CB who has some scheme versatility but works best in press. He has an average height to weight ratio, but his long arms, big hands, and decent strength throughout his frame help him challenge receivers at the line and at the catch point. His top-end speed, flip-and-run ability, leaping ability, and ball skills make him a nuisance on downfield catch points where he can hold his own against bigger receivers. Luter does not have ideal burst which, coupled with some top-of-route footwork issues, leaves separation against shiftier players on shallow routes. Even with some of his gifts, he rarely dominated a matchup against inferior players and could play down to his competition. His length and speed should keep him outside on 3rd downs, and should, along with his tackling, make for a core special teams player.”
