49ers select DE Robert Beal Jr. of Georgia with pick No. 173 in the NFL Draft

The 49ers added another defensive back in the draft after selecting Darrell Luter Jr. with the No. 155 pick of the NFL Draft. San Francisco is back on the clock at No. 173. There’s still room for an edge rusher, wide receiver, running back, and a linebacker.

San Francisco selected DL Robert Beal Jr. out of Georgia. Beal Jr. is in the 85th percentile for broad jump among all defensive linemen and the 98th percentile for the 40-yard dash.

On NFL Network, Daniel Jeremiah said Beal Jr. has some of the best closing speed he’s seen at the position. Beal Jr. weighed 247 pounds and is 6’4”.

Here’s his scouting report from SIS:

Robert Beal Jr. projects as a stand-up outside linebacker in an odd-front defense. He has some experience putting his hand in the ground and can, but he’ll fit better standing up. Plus, this will allow him to mix it up between rushing the passer and dropping back into coverage. He has enough fluidity and athleticism to cover the flats and to run with backs down the field. While he does have the motor and strength to run into some sacks and pressures, he lacks the bend to consistently get around the edge. Where he’s able to fit in right away is on early downs to set the edge in the run game. On 3rd downs, he’ll be best rushing the passer or dropping into the flats. He has the experience, athleticism, and motor to contribute on the majority of special teams units.

His strengths are setting the edge and being a strong player in general, so this may be a Samson Ebukam replacement.