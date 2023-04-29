49ers select Dee Winters with the No. 216 pick of the NFL Draft

The 49ers have filled needs at safety, cornerback, and on the edge so far on Day 3 of the draft. With their remaining picks, it wouldn’t be surprising to see San Francisco select a developmental tackle, quarterback, or linebacker.
Draft is finally getting faster— Jed York (@JedYork) April 29, 2023
The Niners took LB Dee Winters of TCU in the sixth round with Pick No. 216. Winters is undersized at 5’11”, 227 pounds. As you might expect, he ran well. Winters ran a 4.49 40-yard dash, also posting an elite 10-yard split at 1.54.
This is the first time the 49ers have drafted a linebacker since 2019, when they selected Dre Greenlaw on the third day of the draft.
According to Sports Info Solutions, Winters is known for his quickness and violence as a tackler:
Winters projects best as a backup Will LB who can also eventually back up at the Sam position in a 4-3 defensive scheme. His playing style allows him to be most effective as a Will, using his range and athleticism in coverage and his burst and acceleration through the gaps against the run. While he played a lot of Sam at TCU, he’ll need to bulk up and get a bit stronger. He did well against most TEs at the POA but will struggle with bigger blocking tight ends at the next level. Allowing him to play off the ball in zone coverage is how to get the most out of his skill set on 3rd downs. He has enough toughness, play speed, and athleticism to be a solid contributor on most special teams.
