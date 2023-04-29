49ers select Dee Winters with the No. 216 pick of the NFL Draft

The 49ers have filled needs at safety, cornerback, and on the edge so far on Day 3 of the draft. With their remaining picks, it wouldn’t be surprising to see San Francisco select a developmental tackle, quarterback, or linebacker.

Draft is finally getting faster — Jed York (@JedYork) April 29, 2023

The Niners took LB Dee Winters of TCU in the sixth round with Pick No. 216. Winters is undersized at 5’11”, 227 pounds. As you might expect, he ran well. Winters ran a 4.49 40-yard dash, also posting an elite 10-yard split at 1.54.

This is the first time the 49ers have drafted a linebacker since 2019, when they selected Dre Greenlaw on the third day of the draft.

According to Sports Info Solutions, Winters is known for his quickness and violence as a tackler: