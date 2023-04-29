49ers select TE Brayden Willis of Oklahoma with pick No. 247 in the NFL Draft

The 49ers have three picks in the seventh round:

Rd 7 (247)

Rd 7 (253)

Rd 7 (255)

So far, they’ve selected a speedy cornerback, edge rusher, and linebacker. They haven’t selected a player who ran slower than 4.5:

49ers defensive draft picks so far today: Speed, speed, speed.



Darrell Luter Jr.: 4.46 40-yard dash -88th percentile



Robert Beal: 4.48 (at 247 pounds) - 98th percentile



Dee Winters: 4.49 - 94th percentile — KP (@KP_Show) April 29, 2023

With the No. 247 pick of the NFL Draft, the 49ers selected Oklahoma tight end Brayden Willis, who was more of a hybrid player for the Sooners. Willis met with the 49ers before the draft, saying the 49ers “love me.”

I’ve said this before, but he feels like protection against a potential Kyle Juszczyk injury and the potential successor for Juice, who was also a college tight end.

Willis had the most pass protection snaps of any tight end in the draft, per Sports Info Solutions. He was also among the leaders in yards per route run, target share, and receptions per game. So, he’s well versed in the passing game and brings versatility to the 49ers offense.