Undrafted free agent signings 2023: Tracking the 49ers UDFAs

Welcome to the second part of the draft: Undrafted Free Agency. Now that the 2023 NFL Draft has concluded, the 49ers will now round out their roster with the talent that didn’t get drafted.

UDFAs have a choice in the team they go to which can sometimes influence the final decision. We’ll track all the roster spots here.

Here is a complete list of the Niners’ draft picks:

Round 3, Pick 87: Penn State Safety Ji’Ayir Brown

Round 3, Pick 99: Michigan Kicker Jake Moody

Round 3, Pick 101: Alabama Tight End Cameron Latu

Round 5, Pick 155: South Alabama Cornerback Darrell Luter Jr

Round 5, Pick 173: Georgia Edge Robert Beal, Jr.

Round 6, Pick 216: TCU LB Dee Winters

Round 7, Pick 247: Oklahoma Tight End Braden Willis

Round 7, Pick 253: Michigan Wide Receiver Ronnie Bell

Round 7, Pick 255: Purdue Linebacker Jalen Graham

We’ll be keeping track of all undrafted free agent signings below.

Update 4:15: 49ers got an offensive lineman. In his post-draft press conference John Lynch said not taking an o-lineman was was a vote of convidence in Colton McKivitz. Joey Fisher is one strong dude and should be a nice developmental piece.

#49ers signing Shepherd OL Joey Fisher, per source. Fisher benched 40 reps in pre-draft. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 29, 2023

Update: Tulane WR Shae Wyatt is headed to Santa Clara

Tulane WR Shae Wyatt is signing with San Francisco as a UDFA, per source.



Impressive 6-foot-1 target led the Green Wave in receiving last fall. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) April 29, 2023

Pat’s Update 4:25 : Here come the O-Linemen

The #49ers are set to sign Washington offensive lineman Corey Luciano as an undrafted free agent, a source tells @on3sports — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) April 29, 2023

#49ers are signing @HawaiiFootball OL Ilm Manning, per source.



Manning started 40+ games at LT. I've spoken w/ NFL scouts who expect Manning to start at G/C in the NFL. Big-time upside.@TheDraftNetwork — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 29, 2023

Pat’s Update 4:26 Rutgers DB heading to San Francisco