Undrafted free agent signings 2023: Tracking the 49ers UDFAs

We’ll be tracking all signings that happen following the completion of the 2023 NFL Draft.

By Patrick Holloway
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to the second part of the draft: Undrafted Free Agency. Now that the 2023 NFL Draft has concluded, the 49ers will now round out their roster with the talent that didn’t get drafted.

UDFAs have a choice in the team they go to which can sometimes influence the final decision. We’ll track all the roster spots here.

Here is a complete list of the Niners’ draft picks:

  • Round 3, Pick 87: Penn State Safety Ji’Ayir Brown
  • Round 3, Pick 99: Michigan Kicker Jake Moody
  • Round 3, Pick 101: Alabama Tight End Cameron Latu
  • Round 5, Pick 155: South Alabama Cornerback Darrell Luter Jr
  • Round 5, Pick 173: Georgia Edge Robert Beal, Jr.
  • Round 6, Pick 216: TCU LB Dee Winters
  • Round 7, Pick 247: Oklahoma Tight End Braden Willis
  • Round 7, Pick 253: Michigan Wide Receiver Ronnie Bell
  • Round 7, Pick 255: Purdue Linebacker Jalen Graham

We’ll be keeping track of all undrafted free agent signings below.

Update 4:15: 49ers got an offensive lineman. In his post-draft press conference John Lynch said not taking an o-lineman was was a vote of convidence in Colton McKivitz. Joey Fisher is one strong dude and should be a nice developmental piece.

Update: Tulane WR Shae Wyatt is headed to Santa Clara

Pat’s Update 4:25 : Here come the O-Linemen

Pat’s Update 4:26 Rutgers DB heading to San Francisco

