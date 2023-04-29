49ers select Michigan WR Ronnie Bell with pick No. 253 in the NFL Draft

The 49ers finally took a wide receiver. With their second to last pick in the NFL Draft, the Niners selected Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell. His size and frame are the reasons he lasted this late in the draft.
Bell ran a 4.54 40-yard dash at 191 pounds, but had an elite vertical jump and his short shuttles were also above average.
He’s the type of wideout who makes the difficult catches and competes on every play. Here’s Sports Info Solutions scouting report on the fifth-year junior:
Ronnie Bell projects as a backup wide reciever who has the flexibility to win both on the outside and in the slot. He is a tough and experienced competitor, playing in 47 games in his career, and came back to have a career season in 2022 after recovering from a torn ACL in the 2021 season. He is a savvy route runner who plays with a good tempo and a controlled change of pace to throw off defenders in coverage. He has good body control in all phases of his game whether it be at the catchpoint or in and out of breaks as a route runner. He does lack some speed to stretch the field vertically and struggle to consistently separate downfield, especially against tight press coverage. He has some experience as a return specialist as well, but has limited experience as a special teams player outside of that.
