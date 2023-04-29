49ers select Michigan WR Ronnie Bell with pick No. 253 in the NFL Draft

The 49ers finally took a wide receiver. With their second to last pick in the NFL Draft, the Niners selected Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell. His size and frame are the reasons he lasted this late in the draft.

Bell ran a 4.54 40-yard dash at 191 pounds, but had an elite vertical jump and his short shuttles were also above average.

He’s the type of wideout who makes the difficult catches and competes on every play. Here’s Sports Info Solutions scouting report on the fifth-year junior: