Golden Nuggets: Who do you like from the pre-draft visits so far?

49ers to host pre-draft visit with Sacramento State LB Marte Mapu
“Mapu (6-3, 217) played in thirteen games as a senior with the Hornets, totaling a career-high 76 tackles to go with his 6.5 tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions, and one forced fumble, per the school’s athletics site. He earned 2022 first-team All-Big Sky honors and became the second Sacramento State player all-time to be named Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year.”
“Shanahan has chosen to swim against conventional wisdom, rolling with a cheap system processor at quarterback and cap savings on 4/5ths of the offensive line to finance a loaded roster everywhere else. To date, the three “in the mix” defeats have included quarterback and offensive line as key reasons why.”
49ers Were on Hand Watching Electric 4.4 Wide Receiver Put on a Show
“Moreno-Cropper is best remembered for accelerating to a 4.40 40-yard dash time in Indianapolis at the NFL Scouting Combine. He also pulled off this one-handed grab in front of NFL executives and other reps in Indy.”
Loading comments...