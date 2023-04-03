Golden Nuggets: Who do you like from the pre-draft visits so far?

“Mapu (6-3, 217) played in thirteen games as a senior with the Hornets, totaling a career-high 76 tackles to go with his 6.5 tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions, and one forced fumble, per the school’s athletics site. He earned 2022 first-team All-Big Sky honors and became the second Sacramento State player all-time to be named Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year.”

“Shanahan has chosen to swim against conventional wisdom, rolling with a cheap system processor at quarterback and cap savings on 4/5ths of the offensive line to finance a loaded roster everywhere else. To date, the three “in the mix” defeats have included quarterback and offensive line as key reasons why.”

“Moreno-Cropper is best remembered for accelerating to a 4.40 40-yard dash time in Indianapolis at the NFL Scouting Combine. He also pulled off this one-handed grab in front of NFL executives and other reps in Indy.”