Golden Nuggets: Just can’t quit these Kirk rumors

“Apparently at the scouting combine, there was some chatter, there was some noise among people within the broader league structure, not media, but people in the league, about Cousins being traded to the 49ers.”

“Mostly lining up on the right side, Isaiah McGuire (6-4, 268) registered 40 tackles, 14 tackles for a loss, a career-high 8.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles through 12 game appearances as a senior in 2022, per Sports Reference.”

“Hill has decent size at 5-10, 193 pounds, but he plays like a much bigger-bodied safety. He’s regularly around the football and his tape is littered with thundering hits...While Hill checks a ton of boxes with his size, athleticism and ability to play in coverage near the line of scrimmage, there’s some question as to whether he can play as a true free safety alongside Hufanga. With Hufanga’s downhill playmaking style, the 49ers need a to ensure they have a player next to him in the back end capable of covering the deep part of the field.”

“What the Niners know for certain now is that the on-field reps through spring will go to Lance and Darnold. They’re hoping Lance will turn a corner, but, with the roster they have, and the presence of Purdy, they can no longer sacrifice in-season reps to facilitate his development—as they’d planned last year. Meanwhile, there’s some hope that Darnold, seen as a strong system fit, could turn a corner. As a rookie, Darnold played for Mike Shanahan protégé Jeremy Bates and had his best year in a scheme built to make the QB play fast.”

“Howden is a football-savvy free safety with good instincts and play recognition but a lack of acceleration, which could create a plethora of problems for him on the pro level. He’s quick to diagnose the run, but will need to improve his tackle technique. A lack of recovery juice could get him mismatched on the pro game, but he sees route combinations well when allowed to play as a two-deep safety. Howden has played a lot of football and can help on special teams but needs to prove himself as a tester at the NFL Scouting Combine.”