Reviewing PFF’s latest 3-round mock draft: The 49ers add a safety

As we draw closer to the NFL draft, mock drafts are pouring in. The latest coming from Mike Renner of PFF. The three needs for the 49ers are EDGE, secondary, and offensive line.

Mock drafts are an interesting exercise, especially coming from NFL-specific analysts that don’t cover the 49ers solely. Some analysts have drafted wide receivers that fit the 49ers’ offense, and some have gone defensive line-heavy. Let’s dive into Renner’s choices:

Pick 99 - Blake Freeland, OT, BYU

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before. A tall, athletic offensive tackle that is exceptional in the run game and can reach the second level quickly, but needs to improve in pass protection.

Now, it is easy to draw comparisons to Mike McGlinchey, but at pick 99, this is a quality pick. Standing at 6’8 will make pad level an issue for any player, but Freeland has shown great instincts picking up stunts, which will be paramount in the NFL to compensate for some footwork and stiffness in pass protection.

Freeland can be plug-and-play in the zone-blocking scheme of Kyle Shanahan. The question is, can he improve in pass protection?

Pick 101 - Sydney Brown, S, Illinois

Steve Wilks is a secondary guy, primarily, and given the year-to-year status of Tashaun Gipson, this pick makes sense. Brown is a versatile player who can slide into the slot at times in coverage.

Brown displays a sudden burst, and profiles as a safety who can play on all three downs. A concern is his stature in covering bigger receivers or head-on tackling.

This is a pick looking to the future of the position. Brown has experience after playing for five years, so he is seasoned and can play immediately.

Pick 102 - Luke Schoonmaker, TE, Michigan

Schoonmaker making it to pick 102 would be a slight surprise, but in terms of blocking and receiving, he fits perfectly. Possessing speed to be a threat up the seam with blocking traits is coveted by all teams, but this pick could be, again, looking to the future of the position.

Production in Michigan is a concern (only one season over 200 yards), and his yards after the catch ability aren’t exactly eye-popping, but his fit in a run-first offense can’t be ignored.

Profiling as a perfect TE2, it will be important to see growth and development in all facets, if he attempts to fill George Kittle’s large shoes down the line.