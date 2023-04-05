49ers Reacts Survey: Are you happy with the 49ers ownership?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in San Francisco 49ers fans and fans across the country.

In an ideal world, we’d never hear from the ownership. But that’s not realistic. In most cases, hearing from ownership is avoidable. Eddie Bartolo Jr. gave up his ownership stake of the 49ers in 2000 and transferred it to his sister, Denise, after pleading guilty for failing to report felony extortion.

In other instances, such as “mutually” parting ways with one of the most successful coaches in NFL history, the majority of us would prefer if ownership stay out of the way. Jed York became the president of the 49ers in 2008. Jed’s title changed in 2012, despite retaining the title of CEO.

“I didn’t leave the 49ers. I felt like the 49ers’ hierarchy left me.” Those were the famous last words of former 49ers head coach Jim Harbaugh following an 8-8 2014 regular season after the two sides agreed to part ways.

York’s tenure will forever be remembered as for siding with then general manager Trent Baalke and moving on from Harbaugh. It didn’t help that the next coach was Jim Tomsula, who lasted one season and was fired after a 5-11 season.

After Tomsula, it was Chip Kelly, and then, Kyle Shanahan. York has since grown. One could argue he didn’t have a choice. York provided insight of everything that’s on a CEO’s plate at the owners’ meetings last week.

From sharing 100 percent of the revenue with the NFL when the 49ers played in Mexico, to losing money when they host home playoff games, thanks to having to pay all of the expenses. Jed said, “you’re disincentivized to host a home playoff game. It’s stupid.”

The Niners are expected to make renovations to Levi’s Stadium during the next three years. Jed has gotten out of the way and let Shanahan and general manager John Lynch be aggressive. San Francisco has traded up seemingly every draft, had no problems spending in free agency, while also cutting their losses with players who aren’t a part of the foreseeable future.

York started smooth, had enough turbulence during the end of the Harbaugh era to make fans jump ship, and has since gotten better. In this week’s reacts survey, we ask whether you’re happy with the 49ers ownership, or if you feel there should be a change?