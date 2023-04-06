Reviewing the Draft Wire’s latest three-round Mock draft: Are the 49ers still in the CB market?

USA Today’s Draft Wire has released its latest three-round mock draft following the first wave of free agency. This mock was completed by Curt Popejoy, and a new name has popped up in this mock from the previously reviewed drafts.

Mock drafts are fluid as teams fill needs in free agency, buzz surrounding players change, and analysts try their best to put themselves in each GM's shoes.

Let’s get into Popejoy’s selections:

Pick 99 - Darius Rush, CB, South Carolina

Popejoy has selected the third Gamecock (Deebo Samuel & Javon Kinlaw) in recent years for the 49ers. Rush has the traits the 49ers target when evaluating cornerbacks, standing at 6’2” with length and ball skills.

After converting from receiver to corner in 2019, Rush primarily played on special teams in 2020 before starting at corner in 2021 and 22. The 49ers would be buying into Rush’s development with special teams' upside at this point.

Zone coverage is the best fit for Rush, as of now, and his tackling needs improvement.

The 49ers would need to exercise patience with Rush.

Pick 101 - Zach Harrison, EDGE, Ohio State

Harrison’s college production saw an uptick in his senior year at OSU, and his combine measurements were impressive. Sticking around until pick 101 would be a surprise for the 49ers.

Standing at 6’5 1/2, Harrison is an athletic marvel. His stature is one thing, but his tape has plenty of flashy plays. His athletic ability isn’t a question, but it doesn’t always shine through.

When a player like Harrison has flashed on tape with this athletic profile, teams will take a chance.

I’d be shocked if Harrison sticks around until pick 101. The 49ers would be wise to jump all over him.

Our own Jordan Elliott wrote an in-depth piece about Harrison that you should read.

Pick 102 - Xavier Hutchinson, WR, Iowa State

Hutchinson at pick 102 is a surprise. While at Iowa State, Hutchinson produced at a high level. Being able to play outside and in the slot is a huge plus.

Hutchinson struggles with top-end speed but understands the nuances of route running and wins with release and footwork. His speed is a concern, but his hands and ball-tracking ability aren’t.

Being one of the most productive and decorated receivers in the draft makes Hutchinson one of the more polished receivers available.

Using one of the first three picks in this draft on a receiver feels like a bit of a luxury, especially with the selection of Danny Gray, but there’s no doubt Hutchinson can play on Sundays.