Twitter reacts to Trey Lance throwing publicly for the first time since his injury

The 49ers offseason program begins this month, and the hope is that quarterback Trey Lance will be ready to roll. According to Lance’s quarterback coach, Quincy Avery, he’s been throwing since March.

Everybody became a quarterback coach Thursday after a 12-second slow-motion video of Lance throwing surfaced. Apparently, Lance was working out with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Here’s the first public video of Trey Lance throwing since his injury.



(IG: prestonsmithphotogtaphy)



Has his release tightened up? pic.twitter.com/NL8umuqRsq — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) April 6, 2023

The Athletic’s David Lombardi synced a video of Lance throwing last training camp with the video above:

At left: Trey Lance August 2022 (my video from camp)



At right: Trey Lance April 2023 (IG: prestonsmithphotography)



Huge difference in at least this one throw. Lance is holding/releasing the ball much higher and the motion is clearly quicker. Both fixes have been necessary pic.twitter.com/PeFhukUPcw — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) April 6, 2023

I don’t see an exaggerated difference in the ball “dipping” as Lance winds up to throw. Trey is holding the ball a nudge higher in the training camp video, but the ball is still coming out around his ear at an arm angle about three quarters — which is normal and consistent.

I’ve never felt like Lance’s release was an issue. The ball gets where it needs to be due to his excellent velocity. The reason for batted passes at the line of scrimmage, for any quarterback, is an eye issue. It’s because the quarterback is staring down his target.

It’s difficult to glean much of anything from the latest Lance video as we can’t see him take the full drop, have no idea how many steps he took, or the route being run. But it sure is fun to project and lean into a video that’d only garner attention during the offseason.

