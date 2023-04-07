The 49ers have the highest implied probability of making the playoffs according to one Sportsbook

There isn’t a team in the NFC projected to win more games than the 49ers this upcoming season. So, naturally, San Francisco’s probability of making the playoffs is sky-high.

We do not know who the Niners quarterback will be in Week 1. Whoever that may be, could change come Week 4. Sportsbooks don’t seem to care who is under center. I’d be interested to know what the odds of the 49ers winning ten games would be if Sam Darnold was the full-time starter.

The point is, there is so much talent on the roster, despite the losses of Mike McGlinchey, Charles Omenihu, Samson Ebukam, and Azeez Al-Shaair. Those are role players. The core players are still there. There are stars everywhere.

Caesars Sportsbook’s has the 49ers with the highest playoff probability in the NFL.

Every NFL team's chance to make the playoffs based on odds from Caesers sportsbook pic.twitter.com/BqBNc0ZP1T — Arjun Menon (@arjunmenon100) April 4, 2023

There’s an argument that the Niners being below 80 percent here is a reflection of the NFC, but there isn’t another offense who can take the field with Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Christian McCaffrey, and George Kittle. Plus, the Defensive Player of the Year, the best linebacker, and an All-Pro safety.

It took a 7th-round quarterback for us to find out how explosive the 49ers offense could be. Teams like the Chiefs, Chargers, and Bills rely on their quarterback to make big plays. Kyle Shanahan leans on his skill guys.

Kudos to Brock Purdy for creating on his own and pushing the ball down the field. He opened the eyes of many and proved to be an upgrade over the incumbent, now Raiders, starter.

But it’s Shanahan’s show. And I’m eager to see how Trey Lance, who, from a physical standpoint, is superior to Purdy, looks in an offense with McCaffrey. And if Lance can’t come through, there’s Purdy and Darnold.

The 49ers and Shanahan operate under Occam’s razor, which has worked out well for them. How many teams could trade multiple first-round picks, “miss” on that player, and not miss a beat? There aren’t many. Which is why Sportsbooks believe in the 49ers.