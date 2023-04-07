Friday night thread: Aldon Smith sentenced to 1 year in jail after DUI charge

Whether they are former or current players, the 49ers always find a way to make the news. Unfortunately, for Aldon Smith, when his name pops up, the news hasn’t been ideal. TMZ Sports reported that Smith was sentenced to 12 months in jail after he pleased no contest to a felony DUI charge stemming from a 2021 incident in Redwood City.

Smith must also serve five years of supervised probation and will begin his 12-month sentence right away. Aldon’s initial sentence was for 16 months in prison prior to his plea agreement.

Smith’s history along with the police alleging that they found marijuana in Smith’s pocket and empty bottles of rum and vodka in his car are why his sentence is so harsh.

He was first arrested on suspicion of DUI in January 2012.

In September 2013, Smith voluntarily entered a rehab facility and was placed on indefinite leave after being arrested on suspicion of DUI and a marijuana possession.

On October 9, 2013, the Santa Clara district attorney’s office filed three felony charges of possession of an assault weapon.

In April 2014, Smith was arrested and booked for investigation of making a false bomb threat at Los Angeles International Airport. He was suspended by the 49ers to begin the ‘14 season.

In August 2015, Smith was arrested and booked in Santa Clara County in an alcohol-related driving case

Those are the cases related to Smith’s driving record. When you have the lengthy record he does, you’ll never get the benefit of the doubt.

McCaffrey puts a ring on it

In lighter news, Christian McCaffrey proposed and is engaged to his long-time girlfriend Olvia Culpo.

Christian McCaffrey got married everyone say congratulations pic.twitter.com/ujGleaEytT — Sourdeath Sam (@SourdeathSam) April 7, 2023

#49ers Christian McCaffrey takes a knee with the victory formation: proposal to long-time girlfriend Olivia Culpo on their road trip pic.twitter.com/MXrkp82Spc — Cam Inman (@CamInman) April 7, 2023

Congrats to McCaffrey.

Richie James has a new home

Lastly, former 49ers wide receiver Richie James agreed to terms with the Kansas City Chiefs. James caught 57 passes last season with the New York Giants for 569 yards and four touchdowns. He’ll have plenty of opportunities in Kansas City.