Golden Nuggets: What are you most excited for next season?

“Foskey, who played at De La Salle High School in Concord, probably will be the first player drafted on this list, perhaps in the second round. The 6-5 Foskey has excellent size, long, 34-inch arms and had 11 sacks last year for the Fighting Irish. He’s precisely the type of pass-rush specialist the 49ers could use to round out their defensive line group, though he’s likely to be long gone before they’re on the clock.”

“History hasn’t been particularly kind to the 49ers when they’ve picked at those three spots since the merger. They’ve used the 99th, 101st and 102nd picks seven times since 1970 and those players combined to make just one Pro Bowl, and only two played more than three years with San Francisco.”

“Freeland allowed only seven pressures in 462 pass-blocking snaps (860 total snaps) in 2022, per Pro Football Focus, earning a career-high 91.0 overall grade from the analytics site and a career-high run-blocking grade of 87.9. He has allowed only 12 pressures in 1,736 total snaps over the past two seasons.”

“The 49ers can afford to take a project cornerback with high upside and good physical traits. [South Carolina CB Darius] Rush fits that bill. He measured in at the combine at 6-2, 198 pounds before ripping off a 4.36 40-yard dash. Rush is a former high school WR who’s still learning how to play CB, so a year to develop in a secondary that won’t need him to play a ton of snaps could be really beneficial.”

“If the 49ers aren’t completely sold on Oliver, or at least want to add some immediate competition with long-term starting potential, there’s one player who should be on general manager John Lynch’s radar this draft season.”