The NFL will reportedly release the 2023 schedule on May 11

The NFL offseason has a handful of prominent events. Teams shape their roster with the first two events during free agency and the NFL Draft. But it’s the schedule release where the diehard fans plan for the winter and the fall games they can attend.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday morning that the league is targeting a schedule release on May 11 for the upcoming 2023 regular season.

Here’s a look at the 49ers home opponents for next year:

Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Seahawks and Cowboys games will be the most anticipated matchups and are likely to have the biggest crowds. But watching the 49ers offense go toe to toe with Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins will be must-see cinema. And the Ravens received a makeover at wide receiver after signing Odell Beckham Jr. and drafting Zay Flowers in the first round.

Here’s who the Niners play on the road:

Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers

Minnesota Vikings

Jacksonville Jaguars

Outside the NFC West, these are all formidable opponents. Washington will start either Sam Howell or Jacoby Brissett, but the Commanders have a stingy defense and weapons on the perimeter. Also, I’d never count out a Mike Tomlin team.

Is there any game that jumps out that you’d be willing to travel to?