49ers announce 4 coaching staff hire/title changes

Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers announced the following coaching hire/title changes Monday afternoon:
Daniel Bullocks - Defensive Backs
Cameron Brown - Defensive Quality Control
Andrew Hayes-Stoker - Assistant Defensive Backs
Nick Sorensen - Defensive Passing Game Specialist/Nickels
Brown, 25, joins the 49ers after spending the last two years as the outside linebackers coach at the Case Western Reserve University (2021-22).
A native of Westlake, OH, Brown attended Case Western where he played four years (2016-19) for the Spartans, appeared in 43 games and registered 187 tackles, 34.5 sacks, 12 forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and one interception. He was named to the Second-Team FCA Division III Coaches All-America in 2018 after registering a program record 15.0 sacks.
While in college, Brown spent four summers interning with the NBA Summer League (2017-20).
In 2022, Bullocks served as safeties coach with the team, Hayes-Stoker served as a defensive quality control coach and Sorenson was a defensive assistant.
Loading comments...