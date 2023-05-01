49ers announce 4 coaching staff hire/title changes

Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers announced the following coaching hire/title changes Monday afternoon:

Daniel Bullocks - Defensive Backs

Cameron Brown - Defensive Quality Control

Andrew Hayes-Stoker - Assistant Defensive Backs

Nick Sorensen - Defensive Passing Game Specialist/Nickels

Brown, 25, joins the 49ers after spending the last two years as the outside linebackers coach at the Case Western Reserve University (2021-22).

A native of Westlake, OH, Brown attended Case Western where he played four years (2016-19) for the Spartans, appeared in 43 games and registered 187 tackles, 34.5 sacks, 12 forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and one interception. He was named to the Second-Team FCA Division III Coaches All-America in 2018 after registering a program record 15.0 sacks.

While in college, Brown spent four summers interning with the NBA Summer League (2017-20).

In 2022, Bullocks served as safeties coach with the team, Hayes-Stoker served as a defensive quality control coach and Sorenson was a defensive assistant.