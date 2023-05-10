““They call him ‘The Voice’ because he was the voice of the defense, the leader of the defense,” Peters said. “And it’s not just what he says, it’s how he plays. Like one of my notes was, ‘He plays every play like it’s his last.’ He plays really, really hard.....Daniel Bullocks said this the other day: A 4.6 can become a 4.4 when you have instincts and you know what’s going on and you anticipate and you have high football IQ,” Peters said. “And that’s what Ji’Ayir is. So, yeah, he ran a 4.6 at the combine, but our (research and development department) says his play speed was actually elite among the safeties in this year’s draft. He was in the 92nd percentile in speed and acceleration on a down-in, down-out basis.”

“But under normal circumstances, most first-round picks signing a lucrative long-term deal will have a more manageable salary cap figure in the first year than they would have if they played on the fifth-year option. Samuel’s cap number in 2022 after signing his extension was $6.88 million and doesn’t drastically spike until 2024 ($28.5 million). That’s still a significant investment. but it’s not outrageous to think the Niners could keep Samuel and Aiyuk together for another couple seasons by structuring an Aiyuk extension in a way that limits his short-term cap hits.”

“The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have signed QB Brandon Allen,DL Marlon Davidson and TE Troy Fumagalli to one-year deals.”

““I got a lot of pushback from people there (inside the 49ers building) who were like ... ‘Why would you discount Trey Lance?’” Rapoport said on the Pat McAfee Show. “And I’m like, ‘I get it, but Trey Lance is not ... we have not seen ... whatever Trey Lance is going to be, we have not seen.’”

“Pro Football Focus names cornerback Darrell Luter Jr., one of the team’s two fifth-round picks, as the biggest impact player from the draft.”