NFC Championship rematch is set: 49ers to face the Eagles in Week 13

The NFL released each NFL game that was scheduled to play internationally early Wednesday morning. Earlier in the week, we had discussed the 49ers likely playing every game domestic given their strenuous road schedule in 2023.

The game the 49ers would have played overseas against the Jaguars at Wembley Stadium went to the Atlanta Falcons. So, San Francisco will play Jacksonville at their home stadium this season.

In a tweet that’s been since deleted, WTOV NEWS9 tweeted that the NFL has given networks advance notice of a pair of marquee games that will air on Fox in 2023. The first one being a rematch of the NFC Championship game between the Niners and the Philadelphia Eagles.

The news network must’ve gotten a slap on the wrist for putting that information out before they were supposed to. The NFL’s official handle tweeted the same information Wednesday evening:

It's an NFC Championship rematch in Week 13!@49ers @Eagles



: 2023 NFL Schedule Release -- Thursday 8pm ET on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/EFhzpnf7Zs — NFL (@NFL) May 11, 2023

These are the two best teams in the NFC, and it wouldn’t surprise if they were on a collision course for the No. 1 seed in the conference come December. Then again, both teams will face a much tougher schedule coming off two successful seasons.

Brock Purdy should be plenty healthy by then. Will he be the starter? We’ll find out.

The rest of the schedule will continue to leak on Thursday before the entire schedule is released at 5 p.m. PT.