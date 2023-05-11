Golden Nuggets: The most exciting time of the year... NFL schedule release day

“The 49ers are scheduled to travel across the country to face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Dec. 3, the NFL announced Wednesday evening. The game is set for a 1:25 p.m. (PT) kickoff on FOX...The NFL will release the entire 2023 regular-season schedule on Thursday at 5 p.m., though it already announced the matchups for the five international games, and the 49ers were not included.”

“The league also released the games that will be played Black Friday and Christmas. San Francisco won’t be part of any of those.”

“A chart posted by ESPN’s Adam Schefter shows San Francisco is slated to travel 29,958 miles this season, which is the second-highest number in the NFL behind the Seahawks.”

“Let’s make our first, essentially blindfolded, of several attempts at guessing what the 49ers’ 53-man roster will look like after final cuts.”

“The 49ers have three of their nine draft picks now signed, adding kicker Jake Moody and cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. to the mix Wednesday. Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 in Houston reported both players inked their four-year rookie contracts.”

““Very much so,” Lynch said. “We believe in Colton. The gold helmet (a draft designation that the 49ers’ scouting department gives prospects) is a hard standard up there. We give it to very few people. Colton was one of those when he came out of West Virginia. I think when he got here, we didn’t necessarily see that all the time, because he was shy. It took him a little while, but I think over time, as his confidence grew, you started to see all those traits and qualities. The spirit, as we call it, really start to show. And then, Colton’s sneaky talented as well and we like him a lot as a player.”

“They did prioritize the pass rush in free agency. However, they shopped at Cartier instead of Costco: The 49ers ponied up for a mega-millions defensive tackle who was among the best players on the market.”