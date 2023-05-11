The 49ers will host the Cowboys Week 5 on Sunday Night Football

On Wednesday night, it was reported that the NFC Championship rematch would take place in Week 13 in Philadelphia. More schedule leaks are on the way, and it’s been confirmed the 49ers will play the Dallas Cowboys Week 5 on Sunday night football at Levi’s Stadium. That game takes place on October 8.

THIS IS GOING TO BE GOOD!



The Cowboys and 49ers will meet Week 5 on Sunday Night Football. #NFL



: NBC and @peacock pic.twitter.com/FgJFGQo3ot — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) May 11, 2023

There’s nothing concrete yet, but the rumor mill has the 49ers opening the season on the road at the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1. That would mean there’s a strong likelihood of the Week 2 opponent being on the East Coast, too.

According to someone who leaked the Giants schedule, the 49ers home opener will be Week 3 on a Thursday night against the New York Football Giants. So, if true, two of the three first quarterbacks the Niners will face are Kenny Pickett and Daniel Jones.

That’s not it for the leaks. We have two more games. The 49ers will allegedly play Lamar Jackson and the Ravens on Christmas night at home in Week 16. Finally, San Francisco will supposedly travel to Seattle on Thanksgiving to face the Seahawks.

That’s four primetime games, with the likelihood of the Eagles game getting flexed as well. We’ll continue to update this post as more schedule leaks pour in throughout the day.