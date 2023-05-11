Zane Gonzalez will wear Jimmy Garoppolo’s No. 10; Deommodore Lenoir will wear No. 2

The Athletic’s Matt Barrows reported several number changes/updates for the 49ers. Deommore Lenoir will no longer wear No. 38. But he’s not reverting to his college number of 0, either. Lenoir will now wear No. 2, which is inarguably an upgrade.

Jason Poe, a guard who was an undrafted free agent from a year ago, will now wear No. 51, which is what he wore in college at Mercer. Poe wore No. 62 last year.

Here’s a look at which numbers some of the 49ers free agent signings will wear:

QB Brandon Allen 4

DE Austin Bryant 56

WR Chris Conley 17

G/C Jon Feliciano 55

K Zane Gonzalez 10

CB Isaiah Oliver 22

OT Matt Pryor 75

Gonzalez will wear Jimmy Garoppolo’s old number, although I’m uncertain if that will hold up, since that would require the 49ers to carry two kickers.