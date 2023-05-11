 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

49ers released WR Tyron Johnson to get their roster to 90 players

San Francisco still has 12 wideouts on the roster

By Kyle Posey
Philadelphia Eagles v Houston Texans Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The 49ers were over the 90-man roster limit heading into Thursday. But the team announced they released wide receiver Tyron Johnson, who was one of 13 wide receivers on the roster.

The 27-year-old was signed by the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent after the 2019 NFL Draft. Since then, Johnson has bounced around to seven different teams, including three separate stints with the Texans.

Here’s how the wideout room looks as of today:

Deebo Samuel
Brandon Aiyuk
Jauan Jennings
Ray-Ray McCloud
Danny Gray
Tay Martin
Dazz Newsome
Willie Snead
Chris Conley
Ronnie Bell
Shae Wyatt
Isaiah Winstead

Rookie third round pick Jake Moody agreed to terns with the 49ers Wednesday. His four-year contract is worth $5.3 million, including $858,000 at the time of signing. It would have cost the 49ers just over $5.3 million to franchise tag Robbie Gould again.

Here’s a look at the current 90-man roster:

QB RB FB WR TE C LG RG LT RT Total
Brock Purdy Christian McCaffrey Kyle Juszczyk Deebo Samuel George Kittle Jake Brendel Aaron Banks Spencer Burford Trent Williams Colton McKivitz
Trey Lance Elijah Mitchell Jack Colletto Brandon Aiyuk Charlie Woerner Jon Felciano Nick Zakelj Jason Poe Matt Pryor Jaylon Moore
Sam Darnold Jordan Mason Jauan Jennings Ross Dwelley Keith Ismael Leroy Watson Alfredo Gutierrez
Brandon Allen Ty Davis-Price Ray-Ray McCloud Cameron Latu Corey Luciano Ilm Manning Joey Fisher
Ronald Awatt Danny Gray Brayden Willis
Khalan Laborn Tay Martin Troy Fumagalli
Dazz Newsome
Willie Snead
Chris Conley
Ronnie Bell
Shae Wyatt
Isaiah Winstead
4 6 2 12 6 4 2 2 4 3 45
Edge DT LB CB S Total
Nick Bosa Arik Armstead Fred Warner Charvarius Ward Tashaun Gipson
Drake Jackson Javon Hargrave Dre Greenlaw Deommodore Lenoir Talanoa Hufanga
Kerry Hyder Javon Kinlaw Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles Samuel Womack George Odum
Clelin Ferrell T.Y. McGill Curtis Robinson Ambry Thomas Ji'Ayir Brown
Austin Bryant Marlon Davidson Oren Burks Isaiah Oliver Myles Harstfield
Alex Barrett Kalia Davis Marcelino McCrary-Ball Qwauntrezz Knight Avery Young
Robert Beal Jr Kevin Givens Dee Winters A.J. Parker Tayler Hawkins
Spencer Waege Jalen Graham Tre Swilling
Mariano Sori-Marin Darrell Luter Jr.
D'Shawn Jamison
8 7 9 10 7 41
Specialists Total
Jake Moody
Zane Gonzalez
Mitch Wishnowsky
Taybor Pepper
4 4

My numbers were previously off, as Alfredo Gutierrez does not count toward the roster since he’s an international exception.

