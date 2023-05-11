49ers released WR Tyron Johnson to get their roster to 90 players

The 49ers were over the 90-man roster limit heading into Thursday. But the team announced they released wide receiver Tyron Johnson, who was one of 13 wide receivers on the roster.

The 27-year-old was signed by the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent after the 2019 NFL Draft. Since then, Johnson has bounced around to seven different teams, including three separate stints with the Texans.

Here’s how the wideout room looks as of today:

Deebo Samuel

Brandon Aiyuk

Jauan Jennings

Ray-Ray McCloud

Danny Gray

Tay Martin

Dazz Newsome

Willie Snead

Chris Conley

Ronnie Bell

Shae Wyatt

Isaiah Winstead

Rookie third round pick Jake Moody agreed to terns with the 49ers Wednesday. His four-year contract is worth $5.3 million, including $858,000 at the time of signing. It would have cost the 49ers just over $5.3 million to franchise tag Robbie Gould again.

Here’s a look at the current 90-man roster:

90-man roster QB RB FB WR TE C LG RG LT RT Total QB RB FB WR TE C LG RG LT RT Total Brock Purdy Christian McCaffrey Kyle Juszczyk Deebo Samuel George Kittle Jake Brendel Aaron Banks Spencer Burford Trent Williams Colton McKivitz Trey Lance Elijah Mitchell Jack Colletto Brandon Aiyuk Charlie Woerner Jon Felciano Nick Zakelj Jason Poe Matt Pryor Jaylon Moore Sam Darnold Jordan Mason Jauan Jennings Ross Dwelley Keith Ismael Leroy Watson Alfredo Gutierrez Brandon Allen Ty Davis-Price Ray-Ray McCloud Cameron Latu Corey Luciano Ilm Manning Joey Fisher Ronald Awatt Danny Gray Brayden Willis Khalan Laborn Tay Martin Troy Fumagalli Dazz Newsome Willie Snead Chris Conley Ronnie Bell Shae Wyatt Isaiah Winstead 4 6 2 12 6 4 2 2 4 3 45 Edge DT LB CB S Total Nick Bosa Arik Armstead Fred Warner Charvarius Ward Tashaun Gipson Drake Jackson Javon Hargrave Dre Greenlaw Deommodore Lenoir Talanoa Hufanga Kerry Hyder Javon Kinlaw Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles Samuel Womack George Odum Clelin Ferrell T.Y. McGill Curtis Robinson Ambry Thomas Ji'Ayir Brown Austin Bryant Marlon Davidson Oren Burks Isaiah Oliver Myles Harstfield Alex Barrett Kalia Davis Marcelino McCrary-Ball Qwauntrezz Knight Avery Young Robert Beal Jr Kevin Givens Dee Winters A.J. Parker Tayler Hawkins Spencer Waege Jalen Graham Tre Swilling Mariano Sori-Marin Darrell Luter Jr. D'Shawn Jamison 8 7 9 10 7 41 Specialists Total Jake Moody Zane Gonzalez Mitch Wishnowsky Taybor Pepper 4 4

My numbers were previously off, as Alfredo Gutierrez does not count toward the roster since he’s an international exception.