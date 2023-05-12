Golden Nuggets: Which 2023 match-up are you most looking forward to?

“The Rams are less than two seasons removed from a Super Bowl title. Yet, you can feel the apathy from their fan base when the 49ers come rolling into SoFi Stadium and their ample fan base turns it into Levi’s South...Still, this early in the season and with the 49ers’ quarterback situation unsettled, the Rams could pull the upset.”

“Call it the Philadelphia sandwich (cheesesteak?). The 49ers play divisional rival Seattle twice, once before their trip to face the Eagles and once after it. The first game against the Seahawks comes in Seattle on Thanksgiving night, while the second is Dec. 10 at Levi’s Stadium.”

““The calm, cool, collected Moody won’t be in any shouting matches, I can tell you that,” his Michigan holder, punter Brad Robbins, said with a laugh. “He averages, like, a couple of words an hour.”

“Early kickoffs can wreak havoc on West Coast teams, but the 49ers fall in a pretty good spot with their three 10:00am Pacific Time kicks. Their first one is the season opener so they’ll have all offseason to prepare for the earlier kick. Their next one is in Week 10 at Jacksonville after the bye. The toughest will be Week 17 at Washington after facing the Ravens on Monday night the previous week.”

“He was able to get such a better base in these last two months that I think Trey is the best that we’ve (seen) him right now,” Shanahan said. “Yeah, we got to get into OTAs and practice, but when you watch his feet, his timing, how he’s throwing the ball, he’s in such a better place now than he was last year at this time....“We were ready to go with Trey,” Shanahan said. “And Trey was going to go through a lot (last) year, and I believe he would have gotten to a level where he did similar stuff (to Purdy). He missed that (opportunity). Brock came in and did it. Now, I truly believe Trey can go do that. But Brock’s already done it. And that’s a very good thing for us to have...We know what we have (in Purdy). I truly believe in my heart what Trey can be. It still takes time and you’ve got to go do it. In the meantime, we have a guy sitting here who already has done it. That’s a very good thing for the Niners.”

“The 49ers will travel the second-most miles in the league this year, trailing only the Seahawks, but they don’t have many obvious spots for the week-long stays out east that they have done in recent seasons. The only real option for that is Week 6 and 7, when they play at Cleveland followed by Minnesota. But that Vikings game is on a Monday, so it’s possible the 49ers could go back and forth with the extra day off. Otherwise, the schedule shapes up nicely, with no particularly daunting stretches aside from a three-game run against Seattle, Philadelphia and Seattle again in Weeks 12-14. But the Niners won’t mind having a few extra days off after the trip to Seattle before having to go to Philadelphia.”

““As long as Brock’s elbow heals right, he will be the exact same guy,” the 49ers coach said during the Dwight Clark Legacy Series event at the California Theatre. “And when you have a clean break like that, or tear, it will be. You can’t have a setback and you can’t have something heal wrong, but everything has been completely on pace...“Just watching him now, he’s doing all the same drills all the other quarterbacks are doing. He’s just using a towel to throw. But still doing violent motions, still moving it, but he’s just not doing it with a football. He will get closer to that, and as long as there’s not a setback, we think he will be there in training camp [in July], but he can get so much better right now.”