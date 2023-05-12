49ers to play 4 teams coming off bye weeks

On the surface, the 49ers schedule didn’t look too daunting. They should hit the ground running with a great opportunity to get off to a 4-0 start. But as the season goes along, the Niners will face multiple rested teams. Four, to be exact. That’s the same number as the Rams, and two more than any other team in the same situation.

The Cleveland Browns are coming off a bye week in Week 6. Then, the Cincinnati Bengals are coming off a bye in Week 8. After that, the Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off a bye in Week 10.

But, to be fair and accurate, the 49ers bye week is Week 9, so that cross-country travel should be too much of a factor since there will be plenty of time for the Niners to have their bodies adjust to the East Coast. Finally, the Arizona Cardinals have a late bye in Week 14, and the Niners meet them in Week 15.