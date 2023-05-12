49ers open as 3-point favorites over the Steelers in the season opener

The NFL released the regular season schedule for all 32 teams yesterday. While some fans are booking flights and hotels, others have eyes on the opening betting lines.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the 49ers are 3-point favorites on the road. The implied total is 42, and the money line odds are -105.

Being the favorite isn’t a surprise for a team many expect to compete for the NFC title. Three points is essentially a toss-up, which is probably due to the questions at the quarterback position.

The 49ers have the superior roster. A clear starter at quarterback will likely add to the spread. If Brock Purdy is ready to roll without any limitations, expect the spread to balloon.

Starting slow has been a common theme for the 49ers under Kyle Shanahan. Not just the offense, but the overall play and discipline. The preseason usually isn’t for the starters as the most action they will see is in the final preseason game AKA, the “dress rehearsal.”

Week one across the league is the most chaotic week of the season. For example, the Steelers in 2021 knocked off the Buffalo Bills with Ben Roethlisberger under center. Fast-forward to 2022’s opener, and Mitch Trubisky found a way to knock off the Bengals in OT.

As for the 49ers, 2021 saw the team give away a large lead to the Detroit Lions before finally leaving with the victory. Chicago was the scene for last year’s opener, and the weather gods were not kind. The Bears notched one of their three victories of the year on the rain-soaked Soldier Field.

Having said all of that, this game is difficult to call under these circumstances, especially in May.

Perhaps, Christian McCaffrey and a fully healthy 49ers team can change some of the season-opening struggles for the 49ers.

