49ers announce that they’ve signed their 9-player draft class to four-year contracts

The 49ers begin their rookie minicamp Friday, which will take place later this afternoon. The team announced they signed their entire rookie draft class. The nine draftees agreed to their mandatory 4-year contracts, while the 12 undrafted free agents signed, too.
It wasn’t too long ago that Nick Bosa held out as a rookie. He didn’t sign until July 25, back in 2019. But long gone are the days where rookies would hold out, thanks to the new rookie wage scale. Does anybody remember how long Michael Crabtree held out? He went as far as to say he’d sit out his entire rookie year.
Here’s the list of the draft picks and undrafted free agents:
DRAFT PICK SIGNINGS
- DL Robert Beal Jr.
- WR Ronnie Bell
- S Ji’Ayir Brown
- LB Jalen Graham
- TE Cameron Latu
- CB Darrell Luter Jr.
- K Jake Moody
- TE Brayden Willis
- LB Dee Winters
UNDRAFTED FREE AGENT SIGNING
- RB Ronald Awatt
- FB Jack Colletto
- OL Joey Fisher
- CB D’Shawn Jamison
- RB Khalan Laborn
- OL Corey Luciano
- OL Ilm Manning
- LB Mariano Sori-Marin
- DL Spencer Waege
- WR Isaiah Winstead
- WR Shae Wyatt
- S Avery Young
