Golden Nuggets: Steve Wilks speaks

“Wilks said he’d probably spend game days in the coaching booth. That’s where former defensive coordinator Vic Fangio preferred to be, though the team’s last few coordinators, including Robert Saleh and DeMeco Ryans, have coached from the sideline. If he does spend Sundays in the booth, Wilks said his point of contact on the field would be linebackers coach Johnny Holland.”

“San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks spoke to reporters on Friday as the team kicks off its two-day rookie minicamp. Here is everything he had to say.”

““Kinlaw has just been tremendous since I’ve been here,” Wilks said. “I mean, the day that I came in on my interview, he was here working out. He has not missed a day of offseason training. So I’m excited to see exactly where he’s going to be...The same thing with Drake. Drake has been here all summer, working out—all spring, rather—doing the things that he needs to do to improve his game. He’s gained a lot of weight. He’s in there with [defensive line coach Kris] Kocurek, and I’m just excited to see exactly what he’s going to do and how he’s going to progress in his second year.”

“Ji’Ayir Brown says he hasn’t stopped smiling since the San Francisco 49ers made him a third-round draft pick two weeks ago. The safety and the rest of the rookie class arrived in Santa Clara this week for the team’s two-day rookie minicamp, which kicks off today. So far, the former Penn State defender has been very impressed with his new NFL home.”

“Our offense at Oregon State tried to do a lot of things the 49ers do — obviously, not as complex and expanded,” Colletto said, adding the Beavers’ offense would regularly watch film of the 49ers...Watching what the 49ers do and especially (Juszczyk) and how successful he is and how skilled of a player he is, it’s pretty impressive.”

“We’ll try the prediction thing again closer to the season once San Francisco has eliminated some of the question marks about its club and we see the landscape of the league throughout camp and the preseason.”

“Ji’Ayir Brown: Built like a third-year pro. Moves around the field effortlessly with supreme confidence. Had one pass travel in his area, and was a tick late to break it up, but was in position to annihilate the wide receiver if it had been a real game.”