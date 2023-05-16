Golden Nuggets: Which DB do you see stepping up?

“But there were three players he delved into a bit deeper than the others. The first name is one that looms large in deciding how effective the 49ers’ front will be.”

“Winstead reached the NFL after a three-college odyssey that began with two seasons at Norfolk (Va.) State, an FCS school of fewer than 6,000 students. He transferred to Toledo, where he had 63 catches for 949 yards in two seasons. He then transferred to East Carolina, which had a more pass-happy offense that he figured could boost his draft stock.”

“A projection from ESPN’s Mike Clay ranks the 49ers CBs 24th in the NFL...While the ranking is low, there’s some potentially good news for San Francisco. They’re not sitting in the bottom 10 because of a lack of talent. They’re sitting there because this group hasn’t gotten a chance to carve out any kind of real production in the NFL.”

“Barrows wrote, “Thorson’s arm strength is newsworthy considering he suffered an elbow injury nearly a year ago while playing for the USFL’s Houston Gamblers — in a game against the Philadelphia Stars — and had the same ‘internal brace’ procedure that Brock Purdy had in March. Thorson did not appear to be hindered in Friday’s session.” This is excellent news for Purdy and the 49ers, especially if Purdy can recover as Thorson has. Same injury. Same surgery. Same city (ironically). And Thorson is throwing the ball well.”