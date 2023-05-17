49ers 90-in-90: Jordan Mason quickly became a fan favorite

Jordan Mason was the talk of last season’s training camp with his tough running, even in limited opportunities. Impressed by his performance, Kyle Shanahan added him to the 53-man roster. Mason made Trey Sermon expendable, even with his third-round draft capital.

Christian McCaffrey was added to the fold mid-season, but Mason was used at times, to close out games. The 49ers didn’t address the running back position in the draft, suggesting that Mason has the organization’s confidence.

Basic Info

Age: 23

Experience: 1 accrued season

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 223 lbs.

Cap Status

Mason signed a 3-year, $2,570,000 contract on May 2nd, 2022. The contract included a $10,000 signing bonus, $40,000 guaranteed, and an annual salary of $856,667. In 2023, Mason will earn $870,000 and has a cap hit of $873,333, according to Spotrac. His 2024 salary increases to $985,000.

How he can improve in 2023

Contributing to special teams was Mason’s primary role in 2022. The only knock on his game is his receiving skills out of the backfield. McCaffrey will be leaned on, as long as he’s healthy and used in that role.

Mason’s role is running the football. While adding this skill to his game would be helpful, it isn’t a priority considering his role.

Where Mason makes his mark

Mason playing all 17 games as running back depth and special teams contributor is impactful. McCaffrey, Mitchell, and Mason are definitely on the roster. Will Tyrion Davis-Price stick around? Mason has proved enough to the organization in his limited opportunities.

As a UDFA, Mason is exactly the type of running back Shanahan can get the most out of.